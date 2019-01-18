Food

Legacy Hall named second best food hall in the nation

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Poke bowl from Fresh Fin, located inside Legacy Hall | Photo by Cori Baker

USA Today has recognized Legacy Food Hall in Plano as the second best new food hall in the nation. Since its opening in December of 2017, Legacy Hall has served as Legacy West’s most popular hangout spot. When Legacy Hall opened the Box Garden in May of last year, it transformed the back patio area into a full-fledged music venue, as well as a designated watch-party area for Dallas Cowboys Games. Over the course of the next year, Legacy Hall will add new food stalls to the mix and expand upon their events series.

Read more: How Front Burner Restaurants turns light bulb moments into Plano’s coolest dining experiences

A sandwich from Forno Nero, Located inside Legacy Hall | Via @legacyfoodhall on Facebook

“It is an honor for Legacy Hall to receive this prestigious national recognition, especially having been first to market in North Texas,” said Joseph A. Magliarditi, President/CEO of The Food Hall Co. parent company of Legacy Hall. “Since its opening in 2017, the goal was to create a destination to ‘dine, drink and discover,’ and we are thrilled that our efforts have been embraced and acknowledged by both our guests and the media.”

Read more: A new food stall, Chez Dip, opens in Legacy Food Hall

The top ten winners for Best New Food Hall are as follows:

1. Keg and Case West 7th Market (St. Paul, MN)
2. Legacy Food Hall (Plano, TX)
3. Morgan Street Food Hall & Market (Raleigh, NC)
4. Finn Hall (Houston, TX)
5. La Centrale (Miami, FL)
6. Riverside Food Lab (Riverside, CA)
7. Little Italy Food Hall (San Diego, CA)
8. Auction House Market (New Orleans, LA)
9. Revolutsia (Wichita, KS)
10. Pythian Market (New Orleans, LA)

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.6K
Business

Collin Creek Mall to undergo $1B revamp
Deerfield, Plano, Christmas Lights, Holiday Deerfield, Plano, Christmas Lights, Holiday
3.2K
Events

Deerfield 2018: How to survive Plano’s most popular Christmas light display
2.0K
Food

How Front Burner Restaurants turns light bulb moments into Plano’s coolest dining experiences
biscayne drive, holiday christmas lights, plano, texas biscayne drive, holiday christmas lights, plano, texas
1.8K
Community

A winter wonderWOW! Plano’s most elaborate Christmas light display
1.6K
Arts

Take your dog to the movies at K9 Cinemas, Plano
Tiffany Derry chef Dallas fried chicken Legacy Hall Plano food Tiffany Derry chef Dallas fried chicken Legacy Hall Plano food
1.4K
Features

Breakfast with Tiffany: Celebrity chef Tiffany Derry on roots and reality TV
1.4K
Family

Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opening in Grapevine
New Year's Eve, Plano, Collin County, new year's day brunch New Year's Eve, Plano, Collin County, new year's day brunch
1.3K
Events

Ring in the new year with these Collin County events
1.2K
Health

New mental health clinic opens in Walmart in Carrollton
Authentic mexican food tacos meso maya plano hole-in-the-wall hidden gem Authentic mexican food tacos meso maya plano hole-in-the-wall hidden gem
1.2K
Features

Authentic: Searching for culture and connection amid tacos
One shot for Will Surf1 Foundation Will Woleben One shot for Will Surf1 Foundation Will Woleben
1.1K
Community

McKinney family and local scientists race to save boy with rare disease on Christmas Eve
Litas La Mexicana, mexican cuisines, plano, inidian, paneer, vegetarian Litas La Mexicana, mexican cuisines, plano, inidian, paneer, vegetarian
1.1K
Food

A vegetarian’s guide to eating Mexican and Tex-Mex in Plano
To Top