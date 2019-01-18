Legacy Hall named second best food hall in the nation

USA Today has recognized Legacy Food Hall in Plano as the second best new food hall in the nation. Since its opening in December of 2017, Legacy Hall has served as Legacy West’s most popular hangout spot. When Legacy Hall opened the Box Garden in May of last year, it transformed the back patio area into a full-fledged music venue, as well as a designated watch-party area for Dallas Cowboys Games. Over the course of the next year, Legacy Hall will add new food stalls to the mix and expand upon their events series.

Read more: How Front Burner Restaurants turns light bulb moments into Plano’s coolest dining experiences

“It is an honor for Legacy Hall to receive this prestigious national recognition, especially having been first to market in North Texas,” said Joseph A. Magliarditi, President/CEO of The Food Hall Co. parent company of Legacy Hall. “Since its opening in 2017, the goal was to create a destination to ‘dine, drink and discover,’ and we are thrilled that our efforts have been embraced and acknowledged by both our guests and the media.”

Read more: A new food stall, Chez Dip, opens in Legacy Food Hall

The top ten winners for Best New Food Hall are as follows:



1. Keg and Case West 7th Market (St. Paul, MN)

2. Legacy Food Hall (Plano, TX)

3. Morgan Street Food Hall & Market (Raleigh, NC)

4. Finn Hall (Houston, TX)

5. La Centrale (Miami, FL)

6. Riverside Food Lab (Riverside, CA)

7. Little Italy Food Hall (San Diego, CA)

8. Auction House Market (New Orleans, LA)

9. Revolutsia (Wichita, KS)

10. Pythian Market (New Orleans, LA)