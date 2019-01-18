Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opens for previews

Oinktastic! Peppa Pig World of Play Dallas/Fort Worth is opening this weekend with a series of previews from January 19 through February 11 and tickets are already on sale!

“Our soft opening is an opportunity to experience our attraction prior to our grand opening – this includes 14 themed play zones, themed retail store and Campervan Cafe unit,” said a Peppa Pig World of representative via Facebook.

Tickets cost just $9 per adult (age 9 and over) and $20 per child (age 6 months – 8). A number of ticket add-ons are available such as an “Activity Pack”, $4; Photo Saver Package, $20; Peppa Pig Food Basket $7; and Daddy Pig Food Basket, $10. Each ticket allows for 90 minutes of play time.

You can book online here.

“Get ready for plenty of snort, giggles and jumping up and down!” States the Peppa Pig World of Play website.

Attractions included at Peppa Pig World of Play Dallas/Fort Worth are: Rebecca Rabbit’s Underground Adventure Crawl through the tunnels to explore the underground home of Rebecca Rabbit and her family. George’s Fort Play with George Pig in the fort. Peppa Pig’s Treehouse Join Peppa to play in the Treehouse Other attractions include: Muddy Puddle Jumping, Dinosaur Discover, Sensory Garden, Madame Gazelle School Bus Trip and Grandad Dog’s Garage. Peppa Pig World of Play 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine TX 76051 peppapigworldofplay.com/dallasfw