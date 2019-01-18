Family

Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opens for previews

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on
Muddy puddle jumping is one of the attractions at Peppa Pig World of Play Dallas/Fort Worth

Oinktastic! Peppa Pig World of Play Dallas/Fort Worth is opening this weekend with a series of previews from January 19 through February 11 and tickets are already on sale!

“Our soft opening is an opportunity to experience our attraction prior to our grand opening – this includes 14 themed play zones, themed retail store and Campervan Cafe unit,” said a Peppa Pig World of representative via Facebook.

Tickets cost just $9 per adult (age 9 and over) and $20 per child (age 6 months – 8). A number of ticket add-ons are available such as an “Activity Pack”, $4; Photo Saver Package, $20; Peppa Pig Food Basket $7; and Daddy Pig Food Basket, $10. Each ticket allows for 90 minutes of play time.

You can book online here.

“Get ready for plenty of snort, giggles and jumping up and down!” States the Peppa Pig World of Play website.

Attractions included at Peppa Pig World of Play Dallas/Fort Worth are:

Rebecca Rabbit’s Underground Adventure

Peppa Pig World of Play Dallas/Fort Worth

Crawl through the tunnels to explore the underground home of Rebecca Rabbit and her family.

George’s Fort

George's Fort at Peppa Pig World of Play Dallas/Fort Worth

Play with George Pig in the fort.

Peppa Pig’s Treehouse

Peppa Pig's Treehouse at Peppa Pig World of Play Dallas/Fort Worth

Join Peppa to play in the Treehouse

Other attractions include: Muddy Puddle Jumping, Dinosaur Discover, Sensory Garden, Madame Gazelle School Bus Trip and Grandad Dog’s Garage.

Peppa Pig World of Play

3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine TX 76051

peppapigworldofplay.com/dallasfw

Rebecca Silvestri
Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and are expecting a baby girl this July.
