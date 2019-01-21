Explore Horizons Writers’ Awards challenge the creative writing skills of local DFW students

Enrichment and tutoring provider Explore Horizons is again challenging Dallas-Fort Worth area students to stretch their creativity with its 6th annual writing competition. This year North Texas children’s author Murray Richter will select the winning short story.

The Explore Horizons Writers’ Awards challenge DFW writers 14 years old and younger to create an original story of up to 500 words based on a selected theme. This year’s theme is A Chance to Change the World. Entry deadline is April 1st. Entries can be delivered to the nearest Explore Horizons center or submitted online at explore-horizons.com/writers-awards/.

Richter will read the top contest entries before making his final selection. The winner will receive a trophy, a Kindle Fire HD, and $500 worth of books for his or her school. Additionally, the winner’s story will be professionally illustrated and brought to life on the Explore Horizons’ website and social media platforms.

Richter is the author of Lucky Rocks, a novel led by a one-legged World War II vet that follows Kevin, Preech and Rudy as they face a summer they’ll never forget. From fishing to endless pranks, they think they have the answer to all of life’s mysteries, but as the steamy Texas days of summer pass, Kevin and Preech discover Rudy’s secret- one that could change their lives forever.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Explore Horizons Writers’ Awards this year. This competition is a great way for students to express creativity and share their stories,” said Richter. “I’m looking forward to reading the entries and seeing how the theme of A Chance to Change the World ties into the students stories.”

Explore Horizons will be delivering free skills-based writing workshops to students in schools and community groups across DFW as well as hosting six Fearless Writing Nights that will be free and open to the public. The Fearless Writing Nights will be held different dates at each of the six Explore Horizons centers from 6-8 p.m. The first hour will be a story writing workshop by Explore Horizons, introducing children to the theme of A Chance to Change the World and helping them start planning their entry. The second hour, Explore Horizons' tutors will be joined by Murray Richter and various other North Texas authors for a panel discussion on writing tips and fostering creativity. The evening will round out with book signings and giveaways. Below are the dates and the center locations for the Fearless writing events:

January 23rd – Frisco
January 30th – Plano
February 6th – Garland
February 27th – Alliance
March 6th – Dallas
March 27th– McKinney

January 23 rd – Frisco

– Frisco January 30 th – Plano

– Plano February 6 th – Garland

– Garland February 27 th – Alliance

– Alliance March 6 th – Dallas

– Dallas March 27th– McKinney

