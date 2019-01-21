Join Jean-Charles Boisset for a wine-filled Del Frisco’s experience

Head to Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in Plano’s Legacy West on Monday, January 21st for an experience you will never forget. Well-known as a premiere steak house, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House serves flawless chef-driven cuisine that’s both bold and delicious, with prime steak and fresh-off-the-boat seafood their specialty.

This Monday, proprietor of Boisset Collection and mystical winemaker, Jean-Charles Boisset, will be in attendance to walk you through a special lineup of twelve Boisset Collection wines and a book signing. Experience a magnificent line-up of wines while enjoying incredible chef-inspired hors d’oeuvres. Availability is limited.

WHEN: Monday, January 21st | 5:30 – 8:00PM

To reserve your space, visit https://delfriscos.com/promotions/jean-charles-boisset-wine-social/, call 972.312.9115, or email [email protected].