Events

Join Jean-Charles Boisset for a wine-filled Del Frisco’s experience

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

jean charles boisset

Head to Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House in Plano’s Legacy West on Monday, January 21st for an experience you will never forget. Well-known as a premiere steak house, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House serves flawless chef-driven cuisine that’s both bold and delicious, with prime steak and fresh-off-the-boat seafood their specialty.

This Monday, proprietor of Boisset Collection and mystical winemaker, Jean-Charles Boisset, will be in attendance to walk you through a special lineup of twelve Boisset Collection wines and a book signing. Experience a magnificent line-up of wines while enjoying incredible chef-inspired hors d’oeuvres. Availability is limited.

WHEN: Monday, January 21st | 5:30 – 8:00PM

Read more: A comprehensive list of the best burgers in Collin County

To reserve your space, visit https://delfriscos.com/promotions/jean-charles-boisset-wine-social/, call 972.312.9115, or email [email protected].

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.7K
Business

Collin Creek Mall to undergo $1B revamp
2.0K
Food

How Front Burner Restaurants turns light bulb moments into Plano’s coolest dining experiences
biscayne drive, holiday christmas lights, plano, texas biscayne drive, holiday christmas lights, plano, texas
1.8K
Community

A winter wonderWOW! Plano’s most elaborate Christmas light display
1.6K
Arts

Take your dog to the movies at K9 Cinemas, Plano
Tiffany Derry chef Dallas fried chicken Legacy Hall Plano food Tiffany Derry chef Dallas fried chicken Legacy Hall Plano food
1.5K
Features

Breakfast with Tiffany: Celebrity chef Tiffany Derry on roots and reality TV
1.5K
Family

Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opening in Grapevine
New Year's Eve, Plano, Collin County, new year's day brunch New Year's Eve, Plano, Collin County, new year's day brunch
1.3K
Events

Ring in the new year with these Collin County events
1.3K
Health

New mental health clinic opens in Walmart in Carrollton
Authentic mexican food tacos meso maya plano hole-in-the-wall hidden gem Authentic mexican food tacos meso maya plano hole-in-the-wall hidden gem
1.2K
Features

Authentic: Searching for culture and connection amid tacos
One shot for Will Surf1 Foundation Will Woleben One shot for Will Surf1 Foundation Will Woleben
1.2K
Community

McKinney family and local scientists race to save boy with rare disease on Christmas Eve
Litas La Mexicana, mexican cuisines, plano, inidian, paneer, vegetarian Litas La Mexicana, mexican cuisines, plano, inidian, paneer, vegetarian
1.1K
Food

A vegetarian’s guide to eating Mexican and Tex-Mex in Plano
Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC) Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC)
1.1K
Shopping

The Shops at Willow Bend now allows customers to drink & shop
To Top