Minnie’s Food Pantry to serve furlough workers on Martin Luther King Day

On Monday, January 21, 2019, Minnie’s Food Pantry will celebrate MLK Day by honoring the very words that Dr. King spoke while accepting the Nobel Peace Prize on December 10,1964. Minnie’s Food Pantry will have a special day of service for all furlough workers to celebrate Dr. King’s birthday and to assist furlough employees only in need. As the United States is approaching the one-month mark of the longest shut down in government history, the community is reaping the effects at no fault of their own. Government employees received their first zeroed-out paystub after working 80+ hour work periods, and those who had been receiving SNAP/WIC are also seeing the impact.

“We are seeing people who have never had to ask for help, people who were making $60,000 salaries a year walk through our doors looking afraid and searching for help from Minnie’s Food Pantry,” said Cheryl Jackson, Founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry. “People who working full time are being forced to work without pay. They are worried about how to pay their mortgage, car notes and credit card bills. They are also concerned about feeding themselves and their families and that’s where we are proud to step in. America’s problem is our privilege.”

As a non-profit organization that receives no government funding, Minnie’s Food Pantry is fortunate to be able to provide healthy meals and resources to families suffering from the furlough crisis. Minnie’s Food Pantry has already seen an increase in new clients, as well as numerous government paystubs from furlough employees. Minnie’s Food Pantry will adjust our one service per calendar month rule for all furlough workers and commit to providing them with weekly services and healthy meals until the government reopens. “Since day one, we have had the powerful quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on our windows and our mission is to make sure that happens every time we open our doors.”-Dr. Cheryl Jackson

Who: Minnie’s Food Pantry

What: Special giveaway day for FURLOUGH WORKERS ONLY

When: Monday, January 21, 2019: 8:30AM-11:30AM

Where: Minnie’s Food Pantry: 3033 W. Parker Road Suite 116, Plano, TX 75023

Why: Because we also have the audacity to believe that people everywhere deserve three meals a

day, especially during times like this when people are forced to work for free

To help, please consider donating non-perishable items and toiletries or donate online by visiting www.minniesfoodpantry.org.

About Minnie’s Food Pantry

Minnie’s Food Pantry is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides healthy meals and educational resources by way of red carpet treatment to children and families in need. Minnie’s Food Pantry is the largest food pantry in North Texas that distributes regardless of zip code. To date, Minnie’s Food Pantry has proudly provided over 8.5 million meals to families in need of food assistance. Additional information about Minnie’s Food Pantry can be found by visiting www.MinniesFoodPantry.org, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MinniesFoodPantry, and on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MinniesPantry. For more information on how to get involved, please email [email protected]