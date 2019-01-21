Events

Minnie’s Food Pantry to serve furlough workers on Martin Luther King Day

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

On Monday, January 21, 2019, Minnie’s Food Pantry will celebrate MLK Day by honoring the very words that Dr. King spoke while accepting the Nobel Peace Prize on December 10,1964.  Minnie’s Food Pantry will have a special day of service for all furlough workers to celebrate Dr. King’s birthday and to assist furlough employees only in need. As the United States is approaching the one-month mark of the longest shut down in government history, the community is reaping the effects at no fault of their own. Government employees received their first zeroed-out paystub after working 80+ hour work periods, and those who had been receiving SNAP/WIC are also seeing the impact.

“We are seeing people who have never had to ask for help, people who were making $60,000 salaries a year walk through our doors looking afraid and searching for help from Minnie’s Food Pantry,” said Cheryl Jackson, Founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry. “People who working full time are being forced to work without pay. They are worried about how to pay their mortgage, car notes and credit card bills. They are also concerned about feeding themselves and their families and that’s where we are proud to step in. America’s problem is our privilege.”

As a non-profit organization that receives no government funding, Minnie’s Food Pantry is fortunate to be able to provide healthy meals and resources to families suffering from the furlough crisis. Minnie’s Food Pantry has already seen an increase in new clients, as well as numerous government paystubs from furlough employees. Minnie’s Food Pantry will adjust our one service per calendar month rule for all furlough workers and commit to providing them with weekly services and healthy meals until the government reopens.  Since day one, we have had the powerful quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on our windows and our mission is to make sure that happens every time we open our doors.”-Dr. Cheryl Jackson

Read more: Second annual Collin County MLK Appreciation Day Service 

Who:                         Minnie’s Food Pantry
What:                        Special giveaway day for FURLOUGH WORKERS ONLY
When:                       Monday, January 21, 2019: 8:30AM-11:30AM
Where:                     Minnie’s Food Pantry: 3033 W. Parker Road Suite 116, Plano, TX 75023
Why:                         Because we also have the audacity to believe that people everywhere deserve three meals a
day, especially during times like this when people are forced to work for free

To help, please consider donating non-perishable items and toiletries or donate online by visiting www.minniesfoodpantry.org.

About Minnie’s Food Pantry 

Minnie’s Food Pantry is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides healthy meals and educational resources by way of red carpet treatment to children and families in need. Minnie’s Food Pantry is the largest food pantry in North Texas that distributes regardless of zip code. To date, Minnie’s Food Pantry has proudly provided over 8.5 million meals to families in need of food assistance. Additional information about Minnie’s Food Pantry can be found by visiting www.MinniesFoodPantry.org, on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MinniesFoodPantry, and on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MinniesPantry.  For more information on how to get involved, please email [email protected]

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.7K
Business

Collin Creek Mall to undergo $1B revamp
2.0K
Food

How Front Burner Restaurants turns light bulb moments into Plano’s coolest dining experiences
biscayne drive, holiday christmas lights, plano, texas biscayne drive, holiday christmas lights, plano, texas
1.8K
Community

A winter wonderWOW! Plano’s most elaborate Christmas light display
1.6K
Arts

Take your dog to the movies at K9 Cinemas, Plano
Tiffany Derry chef Dallas fried chicken Legacy Hall Plano food Tiffany Derry chef Dallas fried chicken Legacy Hall Plano food
1.5K
Features

Breakfast with Tiffany: Celebrity chef Tiffany Derry on roots and reality TV
1.5K
Family

Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opening in Grapevine
New Year's Eve, Plano, Collin County, new year's day brunch New Year's Eve, Plano, Collin County, new year's day brunch
1.3K
Events

Ring in the new year with these Collin County events
1.3K
Health

New mental health clinic opens in Walmart in Carrollton
Authentic mexican food tacos meso maya plano hole-in-the-wall hidden gem Authentic mexican food tacos meso maya plano hole-in-the-wall hidden gem
1.2K
Features

Authentic: Searching for culture and connection amid tacos
One shot for Will Surf1 Foundation Will Woleben One shot for Will Surf1 Foundation Will Woleben
1.2K
Community

McKinney family and local scientists race to save boy with rare disease on Christmas Eve
Litas La Mexicana, mexican cuisines, plano, inidian, paneer, vegetarian Litas La Mexicana, mexican cuisines, plano, inidian, paneer, vegetarian
1.1K
Food

A vegetarian’s guide to eating Mexican and Tex-Mex in Plano
Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC) Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC)
1.1K
Shopping

The Shops at Willow Bend now allows customers to drink & shop
To Top