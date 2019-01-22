Events

Play golf with the North Texas Pioneers Rotary Club

Aayushi Pramanik
golf tournament

The North Texas Pioneers Rotary Club is sponsoring its first ever Spring Swing benefit golf tournament Friday, April 5, 2019 at Ridgeview Ranch in Plano.

The golf tournament’s first beneficiary is the establishment of a joint Plano Police & Fire Memorial Fund.

Why a memorial fund?

Plano is a large city as defined by national standards, and the fourth largest city in the DFW Metroplex.

Plano’s public safety personnel have no memorial fund to support family members in case of a death of an active police officer or fire fighter killed in the line of duty.

This fund will help the surviving family members while they are awaiting death benefits, etc.

This joint memorial fund is the first of its kind in Plano and Collin County.

Please help them support the Police and Fire Fighters Memorial Fund by participating in the club’s first ever Spring Swing golf tournament.

For tickets and more information, click here. Also, contact Diana Kolb-Torres at 214-213-0882 or Anna Harris at 972-302-3969.

The North Texas Pioneers Rotary Club thanks you for your support as we support those who protect all of us.

Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
