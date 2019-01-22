Two Plano Senior alumni to face off in Super Bowl LIII

Plano residents may see a couple of familiar faces while watching this year’s Super Bowl game. After it was determined this past Sunday that the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams would be facing off in Super Bowl LIII, Planoites quickly realized that two Plano Senior High School alumni will be playing against each other.
Rex Burkhead and Joseph Noteboom are both graduates of Plano Senior High School, both having played football on the Wildcat team. Burkhead currently plays as the running back for the New England Patriots and Noteboom is the Los Angeles Rams’ rookie offensive lineman.
“I think people always talk about the influence coaches have on kids, but it goes both ways,” said Plano Senior High School Athletic Director Jaydon McCullough. “These kids are both winners. They care about their communities and they’ve worked hard to get where they are. They exemplify everything about Plano.”
Super Bowl LIII will mark Burkhead’s second appearance in the Super Bowl and Noteboom’s first. Burkhead graduated from Plano Senior in 2009 and went on to play college football for the Cornhuskers team at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Noteboom graduated from Plano Senior in 2014 and went on to play college football for the Horned Frogs team at Texas Christian University.
During his high school career, Burkhead led the Wildcats to a state semifinal appearance in the Texas 5-A football playoffs after having rushed for 1,762 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also played basketball during his time at Plano Senior.
Noteboom was on the ice hockey team, as well as the football team.
Noteboom and Burkhead will face off on February 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Regardless of who wins, a Plano Senior Wildcat will be a Super Bowl Champion.