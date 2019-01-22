Community

Two Plano Senior alumni to face off in Super Bowl LIII

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Plano Senior High

Two Plano Senior High School graduates will play against each other in this year’s Super Bowl.

Plano residents may see a couple of familiar faces while watching this year’s Super Bowl game. After it was determined this past Sunday that the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams would be facing off in Super Bowl LIII, Planoites quickly realized that two Plano Senior High School alumni will be playing against each other.

Rex Burkhead and Joseph Noteboom are both graduates of Plano Senior High School, both having played football on the Wildcat team. Burkhead currently plays as the running back for the New England Patriots and Noteboom is the Los Angeles Rams’ rookie offensive lineman.

Rex Burkhead is the running back for the New England Patriots. He graduated from PSHS in 2009 | Via Yahoo Sports

“I think people always talk about the influence coaches have on kids, but it goes both ways,” said Plano Senior High School Athletic Director Jaydon McCullough. “These kids are both winners. They care about their communities and they’ve worked hard to get where they are. They exemplify everything about Plano.”

Super Bowl LIII will mark Burkhead’s second appearance in the Super Bowl and Noteboom’s first. Burkhead graduated from Plano Senior in 2009 and went on to play college football for the Cornhuskers team at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Noteboom graduated from Plano Senior in 2014 and went on to play college football for the Horned Frogs team at Texas Christian University.

During his high school career, Burkhead led the Wildcats to a state semifinal appearance in the Texas 5-A football playoffs after having rushed for 1,762 yards and 28 touchdowns. He also played basketball during his time at Plano Senior.

Noteboom was on the ice hockey team, as well as the football team.

 

Joseph Noteboom is the offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams. He graduated from PSHS in 2014 | Via NFL

Noteboom and Burkhead will face off on February 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Regardless of who wins, a Plano Senior Wildcat will be a Super Bowl Champion.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
