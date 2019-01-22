Plano Symphony Orchestra presents CRESCENDO, black tie gala featuring orchestra musicians

On March 30, join the Plano Symphony Orchestra for their annual gala, “Crescendo – Music in Motion,” at the Hilton Dallas/ Plano Granite Park Hotel – featuring a black tie gala, a silent live auction, and dancing to the beautiful symphony!
For the first year ever, the annual gala will feature live music performed by the Plano Symphony Orchestra.
Evening Time Line:
6:00 – Prelude: Cocktail Reception with Strolling Musicians & Silent Auction
7:00 – Dinner with White Jacket Dinner Band & Live Auction
9:00 – 11:00 – Dessert & Dancing in the Ballroom
10:30 – midnight – Encore: Bourbon & Bubbles After Party with Jazz Trio
The emcee for this event is Laurie Graham King, celebrity stylist and host committee chair. Enjoy a custom menu designed by Chef Richard Chamberlain and entertainment provided by Plano Symphony musicians.
Gala tickets are $250, and Encore: Bourbon & Bubbles After Party tickets are $100. To purchase tickets and read more, click here.