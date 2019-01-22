Arts

Plano Symphony Orchestra presents CRESCENDO, black tie gala featuring orchestra musicians

Posted on

On March 30, join the Plano Symphony Orchestra for their annual gala, “Crescendo – Music in Motion,” at the Hilton Dallas/ Plano Granite Park Hotel – featuring a black tie gala, a silent live auction, and dancing to the beautiful symphony!

For the first year ever, the annual gala will feature live music performed by the Plano Symphony Orchestra.

crescendo gala

Evening Time Line:

6:00 – Prelude: Cocktail Reception with Strolling Musicians & Silent Auction

7:00 – Dinner with White Jacket Dinner Band & Live Auction

9:00 – 11:00 – Dessert & Dancing in the Ballroom

10:30 – midnight – Encore: Bourbon & Bubbles After Party with Jazz Trio

The emcee for this event is Laurie Graham King, celebrity stylist and host committee chair. Enjoy a custom menu designed by Chef Richard Chamberlain and entertainment provided by Plano Symphony musicians.

Gala tickets are $250, and Encore: Bourbon & Bubbles After Party tickets are $100. To purchase tickets and read more, click here.

