Plano Metro Rotary Club to host 32nd annual Casino Night

Aayushi Pramanik
Plano Metro Rotary Club will host its 32nd annual Casino Night on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 7:00 to 11:00 PM at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, Texas. The Las Vegas-style event will include hors d’oeuvres, drinks and dessert, casino games including Blackjack, Craps, Texas Hold’em Poker and Roulette, slot machines, silent and live auctions, jewelry raffles and a gift card pull. Funds raised from the event will support global and local charity events and scholarships.

Plano Metro Rotary Club provides funding and volunteer support for many international and local organizations, and the Casino Night is the club’s largest fundraiser. Over the past 32 years, the event has raised more than $1 million, supporting Rotary’s Polio Plus program, Rotary Youth Leadership Award Camp, college scholarships, My Friend’s House, Hope’s Door, Plano Children’s Medical Clinic, Samaritan Inn, Plano Santas, international service missions, CASA of Collin County, Plano Christmas Cops, CPS’s Adoption Awareness Carnival, YMCA, Meals on Wheels, tornado relief, Minnie’s Food Pantry, Mission Honduras, CITY House, Ambassadorial Scholarships, local high school Interact Clubs, Phoenix Ministry, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Boys and Girls Club of Collin County, Collin County Children’s Advocacy Center, Student Venture, and more.

The Shops at Willow Bend now allows customers to drink & shop 

Admission for the evening is $75 per person, and includes $2,000 in gaming chips, a drink voucher, hors d’oeuvres and dessert. To purchase tickets, become a sponsor or donate an item to the auction, visit planocasinonight.org.

Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
