The Book of Mormon: Back by popular demand

Aayushi Pramanik
book of mormon

The Book of Mormon, Washington, D.C. November 17, 2017. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Back by popular demand, The Book of Mormon, which played record-breaking runs in Fort Worth and Dallas, returns to North Texas for limited engagements January 22-27, 2019, at Bass Performance Hall, presented by Performing Arts Fort Worth; and January 29-February 3 at the Music Hall at Fair Park, presented by Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America.

Single tickets for both engagements go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, October 19.

Tickets for the Fort Worth engagement start at $44 (pricing subject to change) and will go on sale at www.basshall.com. To charge tickets by phone, call 817-212-4280 in Fort Worth; 1-877-212-4280 (toll free) outside Fort Worth. Tickets are also available at the Bass Performance Hall ticket office at 525 Commerce Street Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. For group sales, call 817-212-4248.

Tickets for the Dallas engagement start at $29 (pricing subject to change) and will go on sale at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at (800) 982-2787. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing [email protected].

The Book of Mormon features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. Parker and Stone are the four-time Emmy Award-winning creators of the landmark animated series, “South Park.” Tony Award-winner Lopez is co-creator of the long-running hit musical comedy, Avenue Q.  The musical is choreographed by Tony Award-winner Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, Aladdin, Monty Python’s Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone) and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

The Book of Mormon is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Book (Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, Matt Stone), Best Direction (Casey Nicholaw, Trey Parker), Best Featured Actress (Nikki M. James), Best Scenic Design (Scott Pask), Best Lighting Design (Brian MacDevitt), Best Sound Design (Brian Ronan) and Best Orchestrations (Larry Hochman, Stephen Oremus); the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

The Book of Mormon features set design by Scott Pask, costume design by Ann Roth, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt and sound design by Brian Ronan. Orchestrations are by Larry Hochmanand Stephen Oremus.  Music direction and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for The Book of Mormon, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
