City of Frisco approves plans for Roughrider Plaza

Alex Gonzalez
Shoppers and employees of Roughrider Plaza will be greeted by an entry archway and extensive landscaping | Rendering courtesy of City of Frisco

The City of Frisco has approved plans for a new development around the Dr. Pepper Ballpark. Roughrider Plaza will contain various new retail shops, office buildings, restaurants and a new hotel built by Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi.

City of Frisco first purchased the 14 acres of land in 2013 and has been planning for a mixed-use development since.  Frisco’s Park and Zoning officially approved plans for the development of Roughrider Plaza yesterday.

Read more: Dr. Pepper eyes Frisco for potential relocation

There are currently three buildings worth of office space planned for Roughrider Plaza, which are expected to take up to 350,000 square feet of space. As of now, there is about 100,000 square feet of retail space proposed for Roughrider Plaza. There will be new parking garages which will contain over 1,700 parking spaces and will replace parking lots that currently serve Dr. Pepper Ballpark.

Roughrider Plaza will surround IKEA, Dr. Pepper Ballpark, and Stonebriar Centre | Rendering courtesy of City of Frisco

Gaglardi’s hotel is expected to begin construction this year. The hotel, housed by Gaglardi’s Sandman Hotel Group will consist of seven stories and 311 rooms, along with a 10,000 square foot convention space. It will face the Dallas North Tollway. Gaglardi’s Sandman Hotel Group has already opened a Sandman Hotel on Parkwood Drive in Plano and they are currently working on another hotel in Las Colinas.

Read more: New mixed-use project to begin construction in Legacy West

Roughrider Plaza shoppers and employees will be welcomed by an entry archway and extensive landscaping upon entering the development. The new retail and shopping center is expected to be pedestrian friendly. It will surround Dr. Pepper Ballpark, Stonebriar Centre, and IKEA.

As of now, there is no projected completion date for the Roughrider Plaza development.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
