City Council approves $64.6K for master plan for Legacy Drive Park

Plans for a new park in Plano are officially underway. Last week, Plano City Council approved $64,600 for the creation of a master plan for a park between Legacy Drive and Communications Parkway. The park is tentatively set to be called Legacy Drive Park.

Plano Parks and Recreation first purchased the 7.11 acres of land for the park in 2017, amid rezoning for Legacy West and other mixed-use projects. Senior Park Planner Elizabeth Del Turco noted that Legacy Drive Park will be located in a developed area on the west side of Legacy, with future visitors of the park consisting of a mix of residents, visitors, and employees of Legacy Business District.

Also coming to Legacy Drive are two walking trails; one north of Legacy Drive across McDermott Road and another south of Legacy Drive, north of Tennyson Parkway.

As of now, there is no city funding for Legacy Drive Park. Plano Parks and Recreation hopes to secure funding via the 2021 bond election. Plans are also underway to touch up Plano’s current parks and recreation centers, including Liberty Recreation Center and Oak Point Recreation Center.

During the master planning process of Legacy Drive Park, Plano residents will be able to attend meetings and offer feedback. They can also offer feedback through online surveys. Residents will be able to help prioritize certain aspects of the project and help park staff control costs and stay within budget. As of now, there are no meetings scheduled to discuss Legacy Drive Park, however, the master planning process is expected to begin this spring.

As of now, There is no projected completion date for Legacy Drive Park.