City Council approves $64.6K for master plan for Legacy Drive Park

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Plano City Council is planning to open Legacy Drive Park between Legacy Drive and Communications Pkwy | Image via Shutterstock

Plans for a new park in Plano are officially underway. Last week, Plano City Council approved $64,600 for the creation of a master plan for a park between Legacy Drive and Communications Parkway. The park is tentatively set to be called Legacy Drive Park.

Read more: Plano plans to clone Klyde Warren with deck park over Dallas North Tollway

Plano Parks and Recreation first purchased the 7.11 acres of land for the park in 2017, amid rezoning for Legacy West and other mixed-use projects. Senior Park Planner Elizabeth Del Turco noted that Legacy Drive Park will be located in a developed area on the west side of Legacy, with future visitors of the park consisting of a mix of residents, visitors, and employees of Legacy Business District.

Also coming to Legacy Drive are two walking trails; one north of Legacy Drive across McDermott Road and another south of Legacy Drive, north of Tennyson Parkway.

The proposed boundaries for the Legacy Cultural District (marked in black) encompass The Shops at Legacy as well as Legacy West, Plano

The proposed boundaries for the Legacy Cultural District (marked in black) encompass The Shops at Legacy as well as Legacy West.

As of now, there is no city funding for Legacy Drive Park. Plano Parks and Recreation hopes to secure funding via the 2021 bond election. Plans are also underway to touch up Plano’s current parks and recreation centers, including Liberty Recreation Center and Oak Point Recreation Center.

Read more: The future of Collin Creek

During the master planning process of Legacy Drive Park, Plano residents will be able to attend meetings and offer feedback. They can also offer feedback through online surveys. Residents will be able to help prioritize certain aspects of the project and help park staff control costs and stay within budget. As of now, there are no meetings scheduled to discuss Legacy Drive Park, however, the master planning process is expected to begin this spring.

As of now, There is no projected completion date for Legacy Drive Park.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
