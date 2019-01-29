Horchow Finale re-opens in Plano

After the closing of it’s Park & Preston location in January of last year, Horchow Finale has set up shop in a new location in Plano’s Old Shepard Place shopping center. Horchow Finale’s new store is a smaller, more boutique version of the original location and is set up in the back of Neiman Marcus Last Call.

Over the years, Horchow Finale has built a strong customer base selling low-priced furniture, dinnerware, and linens. They celebrated their grand re-opening this past Saturday, which featured an in-house embroiderer, who embroidered pillows and various other fixtures free of charge. Items have been selling out quickly, but while the new store may be smaller than the original Horchow Finale location, the new location also has more warehouse space in back, bringing in new products daily. In addition to re-opening Horchow Finale, Neiman Marcus Last Call has added over 4,000 new items to their online store.

Horchow Finale prides themselves in offering luxury home furnishings, elegant decor and gifts inspired by various parts of the world, all in a range of styles from classic to contemporary. Founder Roger Horchow created the concept in the form of a luxury mail-order catalog in 1971. He is credited with pioneering the process of placing catalog orders by calling a toll-free number. Horchow was acquired by The Neiman Marcus Group in 1988.

Horchow Finale

1601 Preston Rd Suite K, Plano

Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

More: 972.733.0427 | horchow.com