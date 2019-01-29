Shopping

Horchow Finale re-opens in Plano

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Horchow Finale re-opened in Plano last weekend at Old Shepard Place shopping center | Image courtesy of Neiman Marcus Group

After the closing of it’s Park & Preston location in January of last year, Horchow Finale has set up shop in a new location in Plano’s Old Shepard Place shopping center. Horchow Finale’s new store is a smaller, more boutique version of the original location and is set up in the back of Neiman Marcus Last Call.

Read more: The Shops at Willow Bend now allows customers to drink & shop

Over the years, Horchow Finale has built a strong customer base selling low-priced furniture, dinnerware, and linens. They celebrated their grand re-opening this past Saturday, which featured an in-house embroiderer, who embroidered pillows and various other fixtures free of charge. Items have been selling out quickly, but while the new store may be smaller than the original Horchow Finale location, the new location also has more warehouse space in back, bringing in new products daily. In addition to re-opening Horchow Finale, Neiman Marcus Last Call has added over 4,000 new items to their online store.

Horchow Finale offers an incredible selection of stylish furniture and home goods | Image courtesy of Neiman Marcus group

Read more: Meet Yasmeen Tadia, founder of the Make Your Life Sweeter brands

Horchow Finale prides themselves in offering luxury home furnishings, elegant decor and gifts inspired by various parts of the world, all in a range of styles from classic to contemporary. Founder Roger Horchow created the concept in the form of a luxury mail-order catalog in 1971. He is credited with pioneering the process of placing catalog orders by calling a toll-free number. Horchow was acquired by The Neiman Marcus Group in 1988.

Horchow Finale

1601 Preston Rd Suite K, Plano

Hours: 

  • Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

More: 972.733.0427 | horchow.com

 

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

4.1K
Business

Collin Creek Mall to undergo $1B revamp
2.3K
Business

The future of Collin Creek
2.2K
Food

How Front Burner Restaurants turns light bulb moments into Plano’s coolest dining experiences
1.8K
Family

Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opening in Grapevine
1.8K
Community

Two Plano Senior alumni to face off in Super Bowl LIII
Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC) Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC)
1.6K
Shopping

The Shops at Willow Bend now allows customers to drink & shop
Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas
1.5K
Food

A comprehensive list of the best burgers in Collin County
New Year's Eve, Plano, Collin County, new year's day brunch New Year's Eve, Plano, Collin County, new year's day brunch
1.4K
Events

Ring in the new year with these Collin County events
1.4K
Health

New mental health clinic opens in Walmart in Carrollton
One shot for Will Surf1 Foundation Will Woleben One shot for Will Surf1 Foundation Will Woleben
1.2K
Community

McKinney family and local scientists race to save boy with rare disease on Christmas Eve
1.2K
Community

DART secures $908M loan for Cotton Belt Corridor
1.2K
Food

Legacy Hall named second best food hall in the nation
To Top