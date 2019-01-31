Overwatch League coming to Collin County for Ultimate Weekend – Dallas

The Overwatch LeagueTM is coming to North Texas for Ultimate Weekend – Dallas. The Overwatch League, the first global professional esports league with city-based teams, will compete in a series of eight matches hosted in North Texas by the Dallas Fuel franchise on April 27–28, 2019.

This is the first time in Overwatch League history that regular-season matches will be played anywhere other than Blizzard Arena Los Angeles. The Dallas Fuel will make history by hosting the first-ever home match for a franchise.

Ultimate Weekend – Dallas will feature competition among eight of the 20 Overwatch League teams, with four matches played each day. The weekend will conclude with the sole regular-season meeting between the Dallas Fuel and their in-state rivals the Houston Outlaws on Sunday, April 28

Fans interested in tickets can sign up now at DallasFuel.com for the priority access ticket sale. Only reserved seating will be offered.

“It is an honor to have Dallas selected as the first team to bring Overwatch League matches into a home market,” said Mike Rufail, owner of the Dallas Fuel. “I know our home crowd will want to be a big part of this experience and fans from all around the world will have a chance to make esports history with us in North Texas. We will deliver an experience and weekend of entertainment that lives up to Texas standards.”

All matches during Ultimate Weekend – Dallas will be played at the Allen Event Center. The event is expected to draw the largest spectator crowd ever to watch a live regular-season Overwatch League match. The Allen Event Center is situated near one of the largest mixed-use developments in the U.S., with ample parking, hotel accommodations, restaurants, and retail within a short distance.

The Dallas Fuel and the Overwatch League have planned a weekend-long series of festival-style events, including autograph signings with Overwatch League teams and players, sponsor exhibitions, and family-friendly activities.

“This is going to be an incredible weekend on a number of levels: local gaming enthusiasts are going to get a can’t-miss event in their backyard, Overwatch fans will have the opportunity to travel to North Texas for a historic weekend of matchups, and the streaming audience from around the world will get to join in on the excitement,” said Geoff Moore, president of the Dallas Fuel. “We’re thrilled that our first-ever home match is part of a two-day Overwatch League festival that will showcase this region’s passion for esports and make for a unique debut among the storied Dallas sports franchises.”

The reigning Overwatch League champions, the London Spitfire, will play two matches during the weekend. Chengdu, Hangzhou, Houston, Los Angeles, Paris, and Seoul round out the eight Overwatch League teams scheduled to compete.

For event information, follow @DallasFuel on Twitter or visit DallasFuel.com.

