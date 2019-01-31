Plano City Council appoints Mark Israelson new City Manager

Plano City Council members have voted to appoint Mark Israelson as Plano’s new city manager. Israelson will replace City Manager Bruce Glasscock, who announced he will be retiring at the end of April.

“The Council and I are excited about what is to come,” said Mayor Harry LaRosiliere. “Mark combines innovative thinking with a genuine understanding of Plano’s culture of excellence. Those qualities makes him uniquely qualified to usher us into future.”

Israelson has assumed a wide array of roles in his 19 years working for the City of Plano. He started as a budget analyst in October, 1999. He also served the City as assistant to the city manager, director of customer and utility services, assistant city manager and director of policy and government relations until he was named as a deputy city manager in 2015. In May of 2019, Israelson was appointed to senior deputy city manager. He also gained valuable experience, when Plano loaned his services to the City of Kilgore, Texas where he served as interim city manager for four months.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be selected by the City Council to lead this organization and be a part of the community I grew up in,” said Israelson. “I look forward to working with the Mayor, Council and staff to address the needs of the community and keep Plano the City of Excellence.

Glasscock says the organization will not miss a step in the transition. “I couldn’t be happier council decided to appointment Mark,” said Glasscock. “Our organization prides itself on developing managers to advance internally. This is an excellent example of our success in this process. Mark has prepared himself over the years for this well-deserved appointment.”