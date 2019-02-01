Dallas Symphony Orchestra announces concert in honor of My Possibilities HIPster

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO) announces the fourth annual My DSO Concert which will take place on March 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM. The My DSO Concert is specially designed for children and adults on the autism spectrum and with developmental disabilities, and their families, friends and caregivers.

Tickets to the My DSO Concert are sold on a “pay what you can” basis with a suggested price of $10 with an additional $2.50 facility fee. For $10 reservations, visit www.mydso.com/buy/tickets/my-dso-2019. Patrons who wish to utilize the “pay what you can” option should call Jena Tunnell at 214.871.4025.

This year’s My DSO Concert will be presented in honor of Luke Forehand, an advocate for Fragile X Syndrome, student at My Possibilities and a beloved friend of the late Margaret McDermott. “We are honored to present this year’s My DSO Concert in Luke’s honor,” said Kim Noltemy, DSO President & CEO. “Luke was a dear friend of Mrs. McDermott, and I know she would be so proud to have him recognized in this way.”

“We are so thankful for Margaret McDermott and the special relationship she had with our friend Luke,” said Michael Thomas, Executive Director of My Possibilities. ”Their friendship has sparked support for the disabilities community throughout North Texas and will continue to support thousands of people with disabilities for years to come.”

Prior to the performance, representatives from many local organizations and outreach groups will be on hand for the Resource Fair. Patrons will be able to interact with musical instruments at an instrument petting zoo and participate in a music therapy experience. Pre-concert events start at 10:00 AM.

The My DSO Concert will last about an hour and will be performed without intermission. The performance will not vary from a traditional orchestra concert programmatically, but arrangements will be made to accommodate the individual needs of people with acute sensitivities. Fidgets, ear plugs and eye covers will be available to help prevent overstimulation; Quiet Rooms will be set aside in case the music becomes overwhelming; the performance will be broadcast via television monitors on the lower level of the Meyerson; and house lights will be set to a brighter level. There will also be remarks from the stage to welcome the audience and introduce the music.

After the performance, patrons will be invited to stay for a reception with cookies generously provided by the Richard Gussoni Family.

Past My DSO Concerts have served more than 3,000 individuals, many of whom had never attended a classical concert before.

“Our mission at My Possibilities is to provide a path to inclusion and a meaningful life for each of our students, empowering them to live independently as a part of their community,” said Thomas. “Exposure to arts and culture, similar to job and life skills, is an essential component to quality of life. Music gives us an outlet to share and communicate beyond language, which is why we are participating in the My DSO Concert for our fourth year.”

WHAT:

My DSO Concert

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Jaap van Zweden conducts

WHEN:

March 16, 2019, at 11:00 AM

Pre-concert activities begin at 10:00 AM

WHERE:

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

2301 Flora St.

Dallas, TX 75201

