Epic Waters indoor water park actually lives up to its name

EPIC WATERS Indoor Waterpark has the answer to the mid-winter blues.

“This is amazing!” exclaims my three year old, Sadie, as we walk through the doors. My five month old starts babbling and kicking in the carrier. My husband’s eyes light up like a child’s and a mischievous grin spreads across his face. I look around and I can’t help but notice that the excitement and anticipation is contagious. The warm, humid air, the sound of flowing water, a plethora of patio chairs and beach towels, and a stocked bar to my left. Mexico? Florida? A Caribbean cruise? If only we had a week to get away…

Situated off of President George Bush Turnpike and Arkansas Lane in Grand Prairie sits EPIC WATERS Indoor Waterpark. Epic it is, especially for the fun-seeking family. “Fun for all ages” dutifully describes this must-see-and-do recreation center. There truly is something for everyone. Babies and toddlers enjoy the Rascal’s Round-Up – a multilevel climbing structure with multiple slides, interactive play, and a bucket dump. The big kids happily ride the shark and shoot hoops in the activity pool. Teens and adults ascend to the top of the water slides – five in total – upwards of 80’ feet tall, and not for the timid (LassoLoop, Yellowjacket Drop, and Aquanaut are industry firsts!). However, I find myself drawn to the Rio Grand Lazy River. There’s nothing better to wile away the stresses of life like the soft lull of an inner tube in warm water and a gentle current.

Excitement buzzing around us, we unpack and settle in our cabana for the day. Our waiter makes introductions and assures us that we have his attention for the duration of our visit. Handing us a food menu (pizza, burgers, chicken baskets – all the kid friendlies) and a drink menu (beer, wine, cocktails – all the parent friendlies) he points out the retail shop in case we have forgotten any essentials and shows us the Epic Arcade featuring over 50 classic games to which my toddler immediately rushes towards. As Sadie explodes with excitement, I briefly consider whether it is socially acceptable to keep a three year old on an actual leash while we get our bearings …

Sadie is a confident and enthusiastic swimmer for her age, this, in itself redoubles our desire as parents to be assured of her safety around the park before we can consider letting her loose. We are very encouraged to see armies of life guards – looking alert with whistles in mouths – asserting safe practices throughout the park whether in water or on dry land. At some parks, depth of the water can often be a mystery most effectively solved by wading in. No mysteries at Epic Waters, the depth is clearly labelled practically every 6 feet around the perimeter of all bodies of water – averaging around 3 feet in depth around the park. Lifejackets and floats are abundantly accessible.

Gathering the gang we head for Rascal’s Round-Up. I watch as my little one giddily climbs the stairs to the top of the slides, looking around in awe, she heaves forward into the rush of water that sends her into a complete state of joy. While we did enjoy the many other attractions EPIC has to offer (especially the Rio Grande Lazy River) it is here at Rascal’s Round-Up where we spent the majority of our visit.

I find myself being incredibly thankful that we are able to enjoy an EPIC family day without having to leave the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. We will definitely be back, with grandparents in tow, so that my husband and I can thoroughly experience the thrilling slides and FlowRider Surf Simulator with as much enthusiasm as our three year old. I’m also looking forward to the opening of the Epic Waves wave pool and enjoying the sunshine from the retractable roof once the Texas heat hits.

As we head home we reflect on an incredible day spent at this gigantic (80,000 square feet) all-glass water funfair and conclude that no artistic liberties were taken in the naming of this place, Epic.

I’m also incredibly thankful that both my children slept through the night. I credit the eight hours they spent in the water with this. Well worth the price of admission.

Need to Know:

Open year-round, rain or shine!

Hours vary by day: M-F: 11:00am – 8:00pm

S-S: 10:00am – 9:00pm

Tiny Tot Time (Monday): 8:30 – 10:30am

Ticket Prices: $17 – $34 for all day admission ( Kids three and under are free! ) Cabana rentals extra.

Birthday Packages and Meeting Spaces available with catering.

The headline features include:

11 (eleven!) waterslides – including some never before seen such as Lasso Loop, Yellowjacket Drop and Aquanaut. On a clear day you get a great view of the Prairie from atop the 80’ slide tower!

FlowRider Surf Simulator

Rio Grande Lazy River – just like the Guadalupe but without the tapeworms and frat parties!

Epic Waves – 10,000 square foot outdoor wave pool and lounging area

Rascal’s Round-up – multi-level, multi-slide toddler nirvana complete with giant tipping water bucket, its imminent disposal signaled by a loud ringing bell reminiscent of those heard in school . Great for inducing faux panic in toddlers who you want to persuade to get back to the cabana for lunch.

Indoor Arcade

Appropriate for ALL AGES.

Logistics:

Epic Waters

2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie, TX, 75052

972.337.3131

Epicwatersgp.com