Highland Park Village names Victoria Snee Chief Marketing Officer

Victoria Snee, former Director of Marketing at Legacy West, is now the Chief Marketing Officer for Highland Park Village in Dallas.

In her new role, Victoria directs and oversees all marketing, public relations, advertising, event and tourism strategies. Victoria will lead an existing team of marketing professionals who will continue to enhance and elevate the customer experience and brand awareness locally, nationally and internationally.

When asked what Highland Park Village has to offer Collin County residents, Victoria responds with a bright smile. “Highland Park Village offers the most incredible and exclusive shopping and dining experience in all of North Texas,” she says. “There are brand boutiques exclusive to the U.S. including Madison, Market, Miron Crosby, St. Michael’s Women’s Exchange and William Noble. Also, Texas exclusive stores like Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Hadleigh’s, Lela Rose, Frame, Rag & Bone, James Perse, and Veronica Beard and DFW exclusive stores like Hermes, Chanel, Dior, Valentino, Celine, Cartier, Tom Ford, Fendi, Bruno Cucinelli, Ermenegildo Zegna, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Akris, Alice & Olivia, Theory, Loro Piana, St. John, Vince, Ralph Lauren, and Etro, just to name a few. There is no finer place to visit.”

Having most recently spearheaded the grand opening of Legacy West, the award-winning mixed-use development in Plano, Victoria is very well-versed in fine places to visit, shop and dine.

Prior to Legacy West, Victoria also held several positions during her tenure at NorthPark Center in Dallas including Director of Marketing and Public Relations. And, before launching a successful career in marketing and public relations, Victoria was an AP award winning media personality working for nearly a decade as an entertainment, lifestyle, and fashion reporter at CW33-TV and on-air host on iHeartMedia’s MIX 102.9 radio station. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University where she earned a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism.

“There really is no place like Highland Park Village,” she concludes with enthusiasm. “It is Dallas’ true gem and home to the world’s most iconic names in fashion. It is the first shopping center in the country and a ‘must see’ for anyone who comes to Dallas. The legendary architecture, landscaping and caliber of stores and restaurants makes Highland Park Village a world-class destination.”

About Highland Park Village:

Highland Park Village is a favorite lifestyle destination among locals and guests from around the world alike, as it has been for many generations. Built in 1931 and widely regarded as the country’s first true shopping center, the Village is internationally recognized for its architectural significance and mix of the world’s best-known luxury retailers including Akris, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Carolina Herrera, Cartier, CHANEL, Christian Louboutin, Dior, Ermenegildo Zegna, Escada, Harry Winston, Hermès, Jimmy Choo, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, Tom Ford and more. Highland Park Village offers a range of concierge services for our guests including complimentary personal shopping, transportation to and from the property, and valet parking.

