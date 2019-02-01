Legacy Central brings a new standard in corporate culture to Plano

The 9 to 5 office life is slowly but surely becoming less miserable. Employees in Plano’s Legacy Central district have direct access to everything they could possibly want in the workplace, and more. Albeit still under construction, Legacy Central is already proving to be a new standard in corporate culture.

Legacy Central is made up of refurbished buildings from Texas Instruments’ old Plano campus. The buildings were first purchased by Regent Properties in 2016. They have since been repainted and renovated to add modern touches throughout.

As of now, Legacy Central’s only tenants are Peloton and Samsung, however, with the amenities the office park boasts, corporations are flocking to set up shop within the district’s 1 million square feet of office space. Peloton has already settled into Legacy Central and Samsung is expected to bring in employees to its new regional office as early as this weekend.

Spaces, an Amsterdam-based coworking center, has also leased out more than 48,000 square feet and is set to open in the summer. Transwestern, Bon Appetit Management Company, Roland Technology Group Inc. and The 20 are also set to open offices in Legacy Central.

The building that houses Peloton also houses the Legcay Central Conference Center which includes multiple conference rooms, a lounge area, a mini-kitchen and bar with tap fixtures to dispense beer and wine during events.

Tenants of Legacy Central have access to an exclusive fitness center, which boasts amenities like a full basket court, state of the art cardio equipment and weight sets. Outside of the fitness center is a heated pool, which is open year round.

Murals by Spanish artist Adrian Torres can be seen on the facades of all of the buildings, each of them with powerful imagery, whether they depict two people joining hands, or rhinoceroses, which are often used in art as symbols of unconventional behavior, steadiness, power and agility.

LC Kitchen, Legacy Central’s dining hall, offers four delicious food options. Homestead, a cafe concept, serves up hot coffee, fresh pastries, and delicious baked goods all day. Tacos Por Favor offers tacos made with fresh, authentic ingredients and Rhino Grill creates signature omelets and puts their own twist on other dishes like burgers and grilled cheese sandwiches. Joeun boasts a menu of modernized Korean fare, including bibimbap, budae jjigae, and Korean-style fried chicken. LC Kitchen is completely cash-free; orders are placed on kiosks in the food hall, and can also be made on the mobile application.

While LC Kitchen is primarily aimed at Legacy Central tenants, it is also open to the public.

A 150-key hotel is set for construction in Legacy Central, and 800 multifamily residential units are already underway. There is also 20,000 square feet of retail and dining planned, all of which will be open to the public. Legacy Central is currently 50 percent leased. Three office buildings have completed construction, with the forth expected to be complete din March. Legacy Central is currently in phase two of construction, with the residential, retail and dining components to be completed later this year.

With the majority of available land now fully developed, Legacy Central leads the charge in what is the next phase of growth for Plano: revitalization. Next up: the redevelopment of Collin Creek Mall.