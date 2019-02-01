Plano Chamber of Commerce announces new Vice President Kelle Marsalis

The Plano Chamber of Commerce has created a new Vice President position, which will be held by Kelle Marsalis. Marsalis willprovide leadership in membership service and development, as well as mentoring and managing staff, developing and managing Chamber programming, and evaluating organizational performance. She will also be responsible for identifying and implementing new products, programs, and services to benefit Plano Chamber members.

“Visionary leadership is one of our four key strategic goals in the 2018-2020 Plano Chamber Strategic Plan. Adding the Vice President role expands on the strong leadership we currently have within the organization and allows the Chamber to increase its focus on delivering the value that is expected by its membership,” shares LaMonte Thomas, 2019 Board Chair.

Marsalis brings more than ten years of chamber experience in membership, talent and economic development, including roles with Rockford (IL) Chamber of Commerce, Stillwater (OK) Chamber of Commerce, and Dallas Regional Chamber. She served as Director of Membership Retention for the Plano Chamber of Commerce in 2008.

Most recently, Marsalis served as the Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at the Dallas Regional Chamber (DRC). In this role, she was responsible for managing relationships with the Board of Directors, as well as organizational strategy for governance, strategic planning and diversity. Previously at the DRC, Marsalis worked for five years as the Managing Director of Member Services, directing small business programs, retention strategies and customer service.

“Kelle brings a wealth of knowledge that will help the Plano Chamber continue to evolve and grow. She is well respected in the industry as an expert in membership development strategy, organizational management, and value-add program development. We are excited to have Kelle join our team and provide leadership for our growing organization,” states Jamee Jolly, Plano Chamber of Commerce President/CEO.

Marsalis is a 2010 graduate of the Institute for Organization Management (IOM) and currently serves as the past Chair for the West IOM Board of Regents, as well as the Board of Trustees and Curriculum Committee. She also serves as Chair of the Membership Development Division of Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE) and is a member of the ACCE Board of Directors and Executive Committee. In 2007, Marsalis, while serving as Vice President, led the Stillwater (OK) Chamber of Commerce to be named Chamber of the Year by ACCE.

Marsalis and her husband, Van, reside in Plano. They have a daughter, Tilly, and both are graduates of Oklahoma State University.

As a member of the Plano Chamber’s senior leadership team, Marsalis will report to the President/CEO, Jamee Jolly. She will officially join the Plano Chamber staff starting on February 4, 2019. For additional information, contact the Plano Chamber.