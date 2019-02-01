Community

Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+ to open in March

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Exterior rendering of Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+ | Via City of Plano Parks and Recreation

Congressman Sam Johnson, Plano, POW

Congressman Sam Johnson; Photo by David Downs

After having closed for a year for renovations, Plano Senior Recreation Center is set to re-open in March under the new name, Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+. The facility’s name change was decided unanimously by City Council members, who chose to honor the Texas-native war hero who is one of few Members of Congress to have previously fought in combat.

Read more: Our American Hero: Congressman Sam Johnson

The facility was first approved for a $7.5 million renovation project by voters in the 2009 bond election. City of Plano broke ground on the project in December of 2017, with construction beginning the following January.

Via City of Plano Parks and Recreation

Sam Johnson Recreation Center overlooks Harrington Park and will include a new 2,800 square foot cardio and weight room. There will be new fitness class space, new dining and expanded kitchen space in the facility’s Gazebo Café, additional classroom space, restrooms and parking spots. Nearly every area of the facility’s floors and paint will be touched up. Sam Johnson Recreation Center will offer dance and fitness classes and educational seminars, as did Plano Senior Recreation Center. The facility will also have an expanded Wellness Center.

The revamped facility will have an all-new fitness area | Via City of Plano Parks and Recreation

Read more: Liberty Recreation Center granted $5 million for renovations

On March 18th, Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+ will officially re-open to the public at 10 a.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by tours of the brand new facility. Guests can start signing up for classes on the facility’s web page.

Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+

401 West 16th Street, Plano

More: 972.941.7250 | plano.gov 

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

4.1K
Business

Collin Creek Mall to undergo $1B revamp
2.9K
Business

The future of Collin Creek
2.2K
Food

How Front Burner Restaurants turns light bulb moments into Plano’s coolest dining experiences
2.0K
Community

Two Plano Senior alumni to face off in Super Bowl LIII
1.9K
Family

Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opening in Grapevine
Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC) Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC)
1.7K
Shopping

The Shops at Willow Bend now allows customers to drink & shop
Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas
1.6K
Food

A comprehensive list of the best burgers in Collin County
1.4K
Health

New mental health clinic opens in Walmart in Carrollton
1.3K
Events

Celebrate Mardi Gras in downtown Plano!
1.2K
Food

Legacy Hall named second best food hall in the nation
1.2K
Community

DART secures $908M loan for Cotton Belt Corridor
1.1K
Business

Dr. Pepper eyes Frisco for potential relocation
To Top