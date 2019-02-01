Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+ to open in March

After having closed for a year for renovations, Plano Senior Recreation Center is set to re-open in March under the new name, Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+. The facility’s name change was decided unanimously by City Council members, who chose to honor the Texas-native war hero who is one of few Members of Congress to have previously fought in combat.

Read more: Our American Hero: Congressman Sam Johnson

The facility was first approved for a $7.5 million renovation project by voters in the 2009 bond election. City of Plano broke ground on the project in December of 2017, with construction beginning the following January.

Sam Johnson Recreation Center overlooks Harrington Park and will include a new 2,800 square foot cardio and weight room. There will be new fitness class space, new dining and expanded kitchen space in the facility’s Gazebo Café, additional classroom space, restrooms and parking spots. Nearly every area of the facility’s floors and paint will be touched up. Sam Johnson Recreation Center will offer dance and fitness classes and educational seminars, as did Plano Senior Recreation Center. The facility will also have an expanded Wellness Center.

Read more: Liberty Recreation Center granted $5 million for renovations

On March 18th, Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+ will officially re-open to the public at 10 a.m. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by tours of the brand new facility. Guests can start signing up for classes on the facility’s web page.

Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+

401 West 16th Street, Plano

More: 972.941.7250 | plano.gov