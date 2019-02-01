Events

The Star to host official Dallas Cowboys Playoff Watch Party

Aayushi Pramanik
The Dallas Cowboys announced today that they will host the Official Dallas Cowboys Playoff Watch Party presented by AT&T on Saturday, January 12th at The Star in Frisco.

Fans can enjoy a festive game day atmosphere at the Fan Fest being held inside Ford Center beginning at 1 p.m., featuring a live DJ, autographs from Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys alumni, inflatables and more.

Pregame festivities begin outside on Tostitos Championship Plaza with the live Cowboys Pregame Show at 6 p.m. followed by the broadcast of the NFC Divisional Playoff game kicking off at 7:15 p.m. outside on the 2,270 square-foot video board.

Admission and parking are free. For additional information regarding bag policy, parking and more, visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
