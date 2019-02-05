Community

Your dress is their dream: Donate your prom dress to Comerica Bank in February!

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

prom dress drive

Comerica Bank is hosting its fifth annual Prom Dress Drive, benefitting Dallas CASA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, during the month of February.  Five Dallas-area Comerica banking centers will serve as drop-off locations for new or gently-used, cleaned formal dresses and accessories.

Donations will benefit local teen girls, who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom.  Comerica has donated more than 3,200 dresses to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas in the last four years, including a record 1,230 in 2018.

For more information, visit comerica.com/promdress.

WHAT:                      Comerica Bank Prom Dress Drive Benefitting Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

WHO:                          Comerica Bank colleagues, customers and individual donors

WHEN:                      Now – Thursday, Feb. 28                                   

WHERE:                   Comerica Banking Centers

                                     Cole-Fitzhugh (3202 North Fitzhugh; Dallas)

                                     Forest-Inwood (5200 Forest Lane; Dallas)

                                     NorthPark (8850 Boedeker Street; Dallas)

                                     Parker-Premier (3310 Premier Road; Plano)

                                     Preston Center (8225 Preston Road; Dallas)  

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
