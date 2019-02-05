Legacy Hall adds taproom kitchen and updated wine bar

Food

Patrons of Legacy Hall will notice recent enhancements throughout the food hall. Changes include the newly renovated Blush Wine Bar on the first floor and the addition of High Bar Kitchen & Tap, a full-service kitchen with additional comfortable seating on the third floor by the Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. space.

“Legacy Hall is always evolving to best serve our guests,” said David Daniels, senior vice president/marketing at Food Hall Co., Legacy Hall’s parent company. “Blush Wine Bar will offer a more intimate experience with great wines and High Bar Kitchen & Tap will bring a comfortable space to relax and watch your favorite game with the ease of full-service dining.”

Blush Wine Bar will feature a robust list of more than 80 wines carefully selected by an in-house, level-two sommelier, who will provide wine education and recommendations. The cozy, adults-only space will also offer plenty of comfortable seating. Blush Wine Bar will open at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

High Bar Kitchen & Tap will feature a full menu of elevated pub fare developed by Executive Chef John Franke to pair with Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co.’s extensive draft selection.

Menu highlights include sharable favorites like Boneless Wings tossed in Buffalo Hot, Lemon Pepper or Thai Sweet Chili and served with ranch or blue cheese ($7/ 9-piece; $10/ 15-piece) or Chicken or Beef Nachos ($9). Main plates include Kobe Sliders with fries ($10), Meatball Sub with fries ($9) or a Chicken Chopped Salad ($9).

High Bar Kitchen & Tap will also provide table-service dining throughout the third floor allowing guests to sit back and relax while watching their favorite teams on one of 12 TVs. It will be open daily from 11am.

