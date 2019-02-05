Re-New Year’s Eve: Sip & Savor at The Shops at Legacy

Happy February! Time to check in. How are we doing on our New Year’s Resolutions for 2019? Not off to a great start? Well then, let’s just say January was a trial month. Last Friday, attendees of Plano Profile’s Re-New Year’s Eve: Sip & Savor got to kick off the true beginning of 2019 at a bar crawl in The Shops at Legacy. 15 restaurants and bars offered samples of drinks and bites to bar crawlers who followed a strategically designed route across the shopping district.

Participants in the inaugural Re-New Year’s Eve bar crawl included Sambuca 360, Kilwins, The Ginger Man, Half Shells, Nicola’s, Blue Martini, Apricot Lane Boutique, Cafe Intermezzo, Mexican Sugar, The Keeper, WeWork, Seasons 52, Bellagreen, Original ChopShop and Village Burger Bar.

Read more: WeWork at Legacy North ushers in change in tech

Sweet treats awaited all of Re-New Year’s Eve’s participants, especially at Kilwins, where attendees got to sample fudge and ice cream. Cafe Intermezzo allowed crawlers to sample every single one of their menu’s cheesecakes, including their Tiramisu cheesecake, which was heaven on a plate. Half Shells offered savory treats, like fried calamari and mini corn dogs, and Village Burger Bar gave out mini baskets of their signature french fries and margarita samples. For those wanting to stick to their New Year’s Resolutions, Nicola’s offered healthy, light Italian appetizers, including Caprese skewers and mini bruschettas. Bellagreen handed out salads and samples of their signature pasta dishes.

Mexican Sugar and WeWork were crowd-favorite drink stops, offering margarita samples and a semi-open vodka bar, respectively. Season 52 was also a hit with their signature lemon drop cocktail.

Read more: Cake heaven at Café Intermezzo, The Shops at Legacy

The inaugural Re-New Year’s Eve: Sip & Savor event was a huge success. Plano Profile thanks everyone who showed up, crawled, volunteered. We look forward to renewing with you for years to come.