Millions of LEGO bricks heading to the Perot Museum for The Art of the Brick

Named by CNN as one of the world’s must-see exhibitions, The Art of the Brick traveling exhibition – using millions of LEGO®bricks to recreate artistic masterpieces – makes its Texas debut at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science Feb. 23.

The critically acclaimed exhibition touts the largest and most elaborate display of works constructed using only LEGO bricks. Created by internationally renowned contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya, The Art of the Brick is designed to inspire ingenuity and creativity with original pieces and re-imagined versions of some of history’s most famous works of art, including Van Gogh’s Starry Night, Michelangelo’s David and Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring. Included in the experience is a hands-on creative space called The Science of the Brick, where guests can unlock their inner engineers, architects and artists to let their imaginations run free. The exhibition also offers a gallery showcasing an innovative, multimedia collection of LEGO-brick infused photography produced in tandem with award-winning photographer Dean West.

Presented in English and Spanish, the exhibition runs Feb. 23-Aug. 18, 2019, and requires a surcharge for members and non-members. Member preview days are Feb. 21-22. The Art of the Brick was produced by TSX and is presented locally by Highland Capital Management. The Science of the Brick is presented locally by Texas Instruments, Inc.

North Texans will get the first glimpse of Sawaya’s newest sculpture created specifically for the Perot Museum exhibition. An original interpretation of Dallas’ signature winged horse, Pegasus, constructed solely from LEGO bricks will greet guests as they enter the Museum.

“We are thrilled to showcase Nathan Sawaya’s thought-provoking works of art – from masterpiece renditions and original pieces, to a creative interpretation of Dallas’ iconic Pegasus,” said Dr. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum. “LEGO bricks are a beloved learn-through-play staple in so many children’s lives. The exhibition elevates a classic toy into the interesting realm of art and science resulting in something meaningful, educational and awe-inspiring.”

Visitors can get up-close with fan favorite Yellow, a life-size sculpture of a man ripping his chest open with thousands of yellow LEGO bricks cascading from the cavity. (Yellow has gained pop-culture fame appearing on fashion labels, album covers and even in Lady Gaga’s music video “G.U.Y.”) Other popular pieces include Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, a 20-foot-long T. rex skeleton (made out of 80,000 bricks) and a giant LEGO skull.

In addition, The Science of the Brick – a hands-on, interactive LEGO brick gallery featuring building challenges and interactive play spaces – will be a hot spot for tinkerers and engineers-in-training, while promoting STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) learning for all ages.

Interestingly, Sawaya was formerly a corporate lawyer working in New York City. To de-stress at home in the evenings, he indulged his inner child by creating with LEGO bricks. Eventually, after encouragement from his friends and family, he decided to quit his job and follow his passion to become a full-time artist.

“Kids and adults alike have a natural affinity for LEGO bricks, which introduce kids to principles of design and engineering in a fun way, so it’s no surprise that this exhibition has reached incredible levels of popularity around the world,” said Thomas Surgent, Highland Capital Management partner and chief compliance officer. “Highland Capital Management is excited to continue to bring world-class exhibitions to the heart of Dallas.”

PROGRAM EXTENSIONS. The Art of the Brick lays the groundwork for a multitude of build-and-break, creative-based programming at the Perot Museum including a Maker Mania Sleepover on March 9, an All-Girls STEM sleepover April 12 and a “science of art”-themed adults-only Social Science June 21.

HOURS. General hours of operation for the Perot Museum are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. From May 24-Sept. 2, the Perot Museum will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Member-only hours! From 9-10 a.m. every Saturday and 10-11 a.m. every Sunday, members can enjoy exclusive access to the Perot Museum.

TICKETS. Museum general admission is $20 for adults (13-64), $13 for youth (2-12) and $18 for seniors (65+). Museum general admission is free for members. Children under 2 are always free. The Art of the Brick requires a surcharge of $10 for adults (13-64) and seniors (65+), $8 for youth (2-12) and free for children under 2. Member tickets are $7 for all age levels.

The Perot Museum is DARTable with easy access on the DART bus and rail system. For route information, visit perotmuseum.org/directions.

The Perot Museum is located at 2201 N. Field Street in Dallas, Texas. Museum general admission is free for members. For ticket information, parking maps and other details visit perotmuseum.org or call 214-428-5555.