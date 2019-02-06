Summer bodies are made in the winter: Expert tips from TruDerm, Legacy West

It may be wintertime, but we’ve got sunshine on our mind! We’ve all heard the saying, “summer bodies are made in the winter”. TruDerm, North Dallas’ leading medical and cosmetic dermatology center brings new meaning and ideas to feeling your best by bikini season.

In recent years, there has been a rise in nonsurgical cosmetic procedures, and TruDerm is leading the way to healthy and beautiful skin. “Laser, injectable and microneedling procedures offer our patients substantial results without having to go under the knife. As with anything valuable, it can take time to see optimal results,” said TruDerm’s Medical Director & Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Max Adler.

“Winter is an ideal time to start many of our cosmetic treatments to see full results by summer. With lessened sun exposure, winter is also the safest time to receive laser treatments,” Dr. Adler added.

Here’s a breakdown of some must-have treatments to begin NOW, and enjoy later:

Laser hair removal

This is a routine game-changer for both men and women! Most people require at least 6 treatments, 6 weeks apart. The sooner you start, the closer you’ll be to shave-free pool days and easier mornings. Simple, quick, and comfortable…sign me up!

Cellulite Reduction

Cellulite… the bain of bikini season. What if we told you there’s a way to significantly reduce cellulite with a nonsurgical treatment? Enter Profound RF, an award-winning microneedling + radiofrequency treatment that is FDA-approved for reducing the appearance of cellulite. Profound RF is an in-office procedure with results that continue to improve for up to 6 months…who’s curious?

Read more: A vegetarian’s guide to eating Thai in Collin County

Acne Treatment

As a dermatology practice, TruDerm’s mission is to help people achieve healthy and beautiful skin. So, let’s talk about the most common skin condition – ACNE. Adult, teen, on your face or back … acne doesn’t discriminate. We all know the radiance we have when our skin is clear and we can wear a swimsuit or summer dress without the ‘backne’. Rest assured, it’s all manageable. TruDerm’s Board Certified Dermatologist and Cosmetic Dermatology professionals can help take care of that with a medical + cosmetic regimen that will have you glowing with confidence. Prescriptions, facials, peels.. your treatment should be comprehensive and curated to your unique skin needs. You just have to start.

If you’re looking to treat wrinkles, reduce pigment, achieve a slimmer profile or clear up your skin, it’s important to receive expertise that you can trust. TruDerm’s seasoned dermatology professionals have decades of industry experience, so you know you’re in great hands.

With locations at Legacy West in Plano and Watters Creek in Allen, they’re a convenient locality for a busy weekday or leisurely weekend.

Ready to relish in more immediate treatment results? Ease into filler with their Galentine’s Natural Quick Lip by splitting a syringe with your bestie this month!

Read more: Hammer & Nails encourages men’s self-care

TruDerm’s talented, tenured staff and state of the art facilities are ready to help you look and feel your best before the arrival of summer. The time is now. Are you ready to invest in yourself?