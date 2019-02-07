Revian Chang talks ‘The Bachelor,’ living in LA and why she misses Texas

Since graduating from Plano Senior High School in 2012, Revian Chang has made a name for herself in the realm of art and entertainment. She received a degree in Nursing from University of Texas in Austin and has since been assisting in plastic surgeries for some of the world’s most influential celebrities. Chang had a brief stint on the 23rd season of the hit reality dating competition, “The Bachelor.” Despite having been eliminated after the season premiere, Chang still has plans to make a name for herself in Hollywood, specifically in aesthetics.

You grew up and went to school in Plano. What brought you to Los Angeles?

“I moved to LA to further my career in nursing specifically aesthetics. I was between Miami, New York, and Vegas; however, LA is the mecca for plastic surgery and beauty and I knew this would be the best career move for me. I definitely see myself moving back to Texas to settle down.”

Working as a nurse in Los Angeles, I’m sure you have a lot of interesting encounters. What has been your most notable?

“In my line of work and who I work for, we work with a lot of celebrities. Unfortunately, I can’t disclose who they are but it’s so fun to interact with them in real life after seeing them on the big screens or listening to their music.”

In your introductory video for “The Bachelor,” you mention that your parents met and got married within the same week. Is this the kind of love story you expect for yourself?

“I didn’t expect the same kind of love story as my parents but I am always open to meeting new people and experiences. I believe there is a possibility of love at first sight. And I also believe we have many soulmates in our lives.”

About how long does it take to film a single episode of “The Bachelor?”

“As y’all probably noticed, by the end of the first rose ceremony, the sun was out so you can see it’s a long night.”

What does the process of being selected for “The Bachelor” entail?

“It’s a very thorough multi-step process. I got referred to a producer by a patient of mine actually!”

What is the most important thing you learned throughout this journey?

“I learned to put myself out of my comfort zone more and honestly that I need to talk more loudly and clearly. I have a very soft-spoken voice and I tend to mumble which isn’t the best combination for TV.”

Besides “The Bachelor,” what are some of your other favorite television shows? What are you currently binging?

“I love ‘Friends,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘This is Us,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers.’ My guilty pleasure is ’90-Day Fiancé.’ And I’m not binging anything currently since I don’t have too much downtime these days.”

Now that your time on “The Bachelor” is up, what do you have in store for the future?

“I plan on focusing on my nursing career and doing some modeling in my spare time. I’m also considering going back to school to get my masters to become a nurse practitioner. I love to travel so that’s another priority. I have lots of big trips planned in the near future.”

What is something most people don’t know about you?

“I don’t know how to ride a bike and that I’m a certified yoga teacher.”

What do you miss most about Texas?

“I miss my family and friends so much. And how cheap gas is!”

