NTPA Repertory Theatre launches 2019 with Mamma Mia and 10 Column Award Nominations

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre kicks off its brand new season with 10 Column Award Nominations and the international hit musical, Mamma Mia! Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus with some songs by Stig Anderson and book by Catherine Johnson. Originally conceived by Judy Craymer.

NTPA Repertory continues its tradition of bringing professional quality productions with adult stage veterans to Plano and surrounding Collin, Denton and Dallas counties. Mamma Mia! will dazzle audiences on stage from February 22-March 2 at Willow Bend Center of the Arts in The Shops of Willow Bend. Over 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the music that make up Mamma Mia! Incredible hit songs from ABBA include Dancing Queen, SOS, Super Trouper, The Winner Takes it All and, of course, Mamma Mia!

The story unfolds on a Greek island paradise when a young girl, on the eve of her wedding, embarks on a quest to discover the identity of her father, bringing three men from her mother’s past back to the island where they met twenty years before. The music and dancing will make this the most enchanting trip down the aisle you have ever seen.

Directing Mamma Mia! is Column Award Nominee Ryan Matthieu Smith, an award-winning Director and Designer working in film, television, and theatre in New York City, Los Angeles, and Dallas. Musical Director is Column Award Nominee Cherish Love Robinson and Choreographer is Column Award Nominee Daniel Dean Miranda. Geena Driven of Hip Hop Heels and Executive Producer of the Dallas Hip Hop Dance Festival will also serve as choreographer. This is Mamma Mia as you have never seen it before!

Mark your calendars now for this incredible production of Mamma Mia! Recommended age 13+ due to mature content.

Performances run February 22 through March 30 at Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Rodenbaugh Theatre.

