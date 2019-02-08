Support the Hendrick Scholarship Foundation at TASTE 2019 with John Tesar

On the evening of Thursday, March 7, let the TASTE experience inspire you!

TASTE 2019 welcomes James Beard award winning chef, John Tesar, founder of Knife, as the honorary celebrity chef. John is joined by community leader Missy Bender as event chair. Victoria Snee serves as our host and emcee. This dynamic team will lead the growth of TASTE to build upon the opportunity for Plano ISD graduates to obtain a college education.

Hosted by Classic BMW, the TASTE experience inspires your palette with exciting cocktails, culinary and live auction. TASTE is the signature fundraiser fo Hendrick Scholarship Foundation that features tasting stations from Plano’s premiere chefs and restaurants.

TASTE 2019

WHEN: Thursday, March 7 from 6 – 9 PM

WHERE: Classic BMW located at Spring Creek Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway

To buy tickets and explore sponsorship information, visit HendrickScholarship.org.

Read more: Hendrick Scholarship recipient Hannah Aziz forges a life for herself against all odds

THE HENDRICK SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION

The mission of the Hendrick Scholarship Foundation is to provide Plano ISD graduates who have overcome adversity with scholarships and support services to promote success in life. Now celebrating over 27 years helping Plano ISD students achieve their dreams of a college education, the Hendrick Scholarship provides over $100,000 annually for student scholarships.