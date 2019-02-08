Community

More unconventional dates in Collin County

Alexandra Cronin
Posted on

In case you left your planning last-minute, let us help you make Valentine’s Day great. You only get one chance to make a first impression. Why don’t you make it a night to remember?

Goat Yoga

GoatYogaRichardson

Photo by Cori Baker

A romantic chance to find your center–together. Just you, your date, and a baby goat leaping onto your back because the yoga instructor sprinkled food on your new lululemon sweatshirt.

goatyogarichardson.com

North Texas Drag Bingo

Need we say more? It’s drag bingo. And ticket holders can send their friends to “Queen Jail,” where they will be released upon receipt of a cash donation.

facebook.com/NTDragBingo

Mitsuwa Marketplace

Bring cash and dive into this amazing Asian food court. Your date can get ramen. You can get soba. Afterward, you can do your grocery shopping.

mitsuwa.com

K9 cinema

Via BarkHappy

Kill two birds with one stone: find out if your date will share the popcorn, and—more importantly—whether they get along with your dog.

k9cinemas.com

Dark Hour Haunted House

You know that old trick of going to see a horror flick so that your terrified date will cuddle with you for comfort? Why don’t you try going for a walk in a living horror movie?

darkhourhauntedhouse.com

Free Play Arcade

Dinner is played out. But dinner, while button-mashing your way through retro Mario Kart or Galaga? That’s a solid play.

freeplayrichardson.com

Sushi Marquee

sushi-marquee-brad-hawkins-frisco-star

Photo credit: Harout Yerganian

At Sushi Marquee, The Star, you can enjoy a montage of ’80s flicks, eat a nice dinner and try out a new hobby: ‘Boy-watching. (It’s like birdwatching, only you’re looking for Dak Prescott, not plovers.)

sushimarquee.com

Milky Treats

milky-treats-ice-cream-donut

Courtesy of Milky Treats Facebook

So there’s this new place sandwiched between a Mooyah and a dry cleaners. Why don’t you drive down there and try some unicorn brownie ice cream, sandwiched between the donut of your choice, sprinkled with fruity pebbles?  (Come on, do it for the ‘Gram.)

milkytreats.com

Want more unconventional ideals? We’ve got you covered, check out our first list here. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Alexandra Cronin
Alexandra Cronin is the senior editor at Plano Profile. She has a Bachelor's in English (with a concentration in Creative Writing) from Rhodes College in Memphis, TN. After graduation she wrote for The Resident magazine in London, before returning to home. She loves great coffee, good food and average wine.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.5K
Business

The future of Collin Creek
2.4K
Community

Two Plano Senior alumni to face off in Super Bowl LIII
2.3K
Food

How Front Burner Restaurants turns light bulb moments into Plano’s coolest dining experiences
2.2K
Family

Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opening in Grapevine
Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC) Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC)
1.8K
Shopping

The Shops at Willow Bend now allows customers to drink & shop
Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas
1.8K
Food

A comprehensive list of the best burgers in Collin County
1.5K
Events

Celebrate Mardi Gras in downtown Plano!
1.4K
Health

New mental health clinic opens in Walmart in Carrollton
1.3K
Food

Legacy Hall named second best food hall in the nation
1.3K
Business

Dr. Pepper eyes Frisco for potential relocation
1.3K
Community

DART secures $908M loan for Cotton Belt Corridor
butcher board mckinney frisco sandwiches collin county butcher board mckinney frisco sandwiches collin county
1.2K
Food

Ten essential sandwiches in Collin County
To Top