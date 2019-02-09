The Love Parade: adult-only sip & savor at The Star in Frisco

On Thursday, February 21, celebrate a belated Valentine’s Day with Plano Profile at The Love Parade, a romantic promenade with cocktails, love bites, and bright lights.

Join us as we sip and sample bites from more than 10 bars and restaurants at The Star District in Frisco.

The Stops

Participating restaurants and businesses include*:

crushcraft

Zaytinya

City Works

Tangerine Salon

Sushi Marquee

Concrete Cowboy

Roti Grill

Cherry Blow Dry Bar

Luxe Eyewear

Cane Rosso

Sample sips and/or bites at every stop.

Read more: Re-New Year’s Eve: Sip & Savor at The Shops at Legacy

Tickets are limited. Take note: The previous Discovery Walks sold out, so if you want a ticket, grab it now!

To buy your ticket, click here!