The Love Parade: adult-only sip & savor at The Star in Frisco

On Thursday, February 21, celebrate a belated Valentine’s Day with Plano Profile at The Love Parade, a romantic promenade with cocktails, love bites, and bright lights.
Join us as we sip and sample bites from more than 10 bars and restaurants at The Star District in Frisco.
The Stops
Participating restaurants and businesses include*:
- crushcraft
- Zaytinya
- City Works
- Tangerine Salon
- Sushi Marquee
- Concrete Cowboy
- Roti Grill
- Cherry Blow Dry Bar
- Luxe Eyewear
- Cane Rosso
Sample sips and/or bites at every stop.
Tickets are limited. Take note: The previous Discovery Walks sold out, so if you want a ticket, grab it now!