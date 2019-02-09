Plano Profile Events

The Love Parade: adult-only sip & savor at The Star in Frisco

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

love paradeOn Thursday, February 21, celebrate a belated Valentine’s Day with Plano Profile at The Love Parade, a romantic promenade with cocktails, love bites, and bright lights.

Join us as we sip and sample bites from more than 10 bars and restaurants at The Star District in Frisco.

The Stops

Participating restaurants and businesses include*:

  • crushcraft
  • Zaytinya
  • City Works
  • Tangerine Salon
  • Sushi Marquee
  • Concrete Cowboy
  • Roti Grill
  • Cherry Blow Dry Bar
  • Luxe Eyewear
  • Cane Rosso

Sample sips and/or bites at every stop.

Read more: Re-New Year’s Eve: Sip & Savor at The Shops at Legacy 

Tickets are limited. Take note: The previous Discovery Walks sold out, so if you want a ticket, grab it now!

To buy your ticket, click here!

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
