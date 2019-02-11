Food

Saltlight Station serves up coffee and pho in Allen

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Saltlight Station in Allen serves up a selection of Vietnamese coffees, teas, and pho | Via @SALTLIGHTSTATION on Facebook

Coffee and pho? Here’s the tea: Saltlight Station serves up both. Located in a refurbished convenience store in Allen, Saltlight Station is a unique, fast-casual space bedecked with modern furnishings offering a selection of Vietnamese coffee, tea, pho and bahn mi, as well as other Vietnamese fare.

Saltlight Station was founded by Chef Robert Kealiinohomoku and Nhatha Nol-Mantia, who each oversee the restaurant and coffee house respectively. Kealiinohomoku has appeared on Food Network twice, on shows like “East Meets West,” and showcasing with Chef Wolfgang Puck the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, where Kealiinohomoku had previously worked as a chef.

“It was a long time dream of mine to open a community-centered coffee shop,” says Nol-Mantia on Saltlight’s website, “I even drafted a business plan when I took a course on Social Entrepreneurship. As a Vietnamese native, I also love eating pho, and thought why not offer both of these craft comfort food items I love under the same roof?”

Read more: Legacy Central brings a new standard in corporate culture to Plano

The pho menu contains five options, all of which contain no MSG. One of their pho recipes utilizes prime rib, and they also offer a prime rib bahn mi. Their phos are served in slow-boiled bone broths, and you can spice them up for $1.00 extra with a lemongrass broth.

A glance at the delicious pho offered at Saltlight Station | Via @SALTLIGHTSTATION in Allen

Specialty beverages include their Local Honey Lime Tea, made with honey sourced in Allen, boba milk teas, and Vietnamese hot or iced coffees.

Read more: Food worth traveling for

Saltlight Station is a stylish hangout for young adults; a nice, secluded spot for coffees, teas, pho, and other Vietnamese fare. They even have a drive thru pick-up option.

Saltlight Station

1501 S Greenville Ave, Allen

Hours: 

  • Sunday – Thursday: 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Friday: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Saturday: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

More: 469.675.3048 | saltlightstation.com

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.7K
Business

The future of Collin Creek
2.4K
Family

Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opening in Grapevine
2.4K
Community

Two Plano Senior alumni to face off in Super Bowl LIII
Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas
2.2K
Food

A comprehensive list of the best burgers in Collin County
Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC) Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC)
1.9K
Shopping

The Shops at Willow Bend now allows customers to drink & shop
1.7K
Events

Celebrate Mardi Gras in downtown Plano!
1.5K
Health

New mental health clinic opens in Walmart in Carrollton
1.4K
Business

Dr. Pepper eyes Frisco for potential relocation
1.4K
Food

Legacy Hall named second best food hall in the nation
1.3K
Community

DART secures $908M loan for Cotton Belt Corridor
butcher board mckinney frisco sandwiches collin county butcher board mckinney frisco sandwiches collin county
1.3K
Food

Ten essential sandwiches in Collin County
1.2K
Features

Best of Plano Profile: 2018’s top stories
To Top