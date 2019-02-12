See Newsies at the Outcry Youth Theatre in March!

After three years of performing across North Texas in Addison, Lewisville, Dallas, and Carrollton, Outcry Youth Theatre will finally be performing on their home turf from March 14 – 17. With a rehearsal space on Park and 75 in Plano, performing at the Courtyard Theater has been a long-time dream that will finally come true.

“Newsies is the perfect show for our first Plano performance. It’s a big, epic story, with incredible dancing, sets, and costumes. The stage of the Courtyard Theatre is the ideal place to bring it to life,” said Becca Johnson- Spinos, artistic director of Outcry Theatre, who is directing and choreographing this production.

Johnson-Spinos grew up in Plano, attending Plano Senior High School before going to Elon University for her BFA in Music Theatre and Baylor University for her MFA in Directing.

She also grew up watching the 1992 film version of Newsies.

“I’ve loved this story since I was a kid. I’m so thrilled to have this opportunity to share it with all of my talented young actors and the audience.”

Outcry Theatre’s marketing director, and Becca’s husband, Jason Johnson- Spinos, hopes that this local production will help Outcry connect with the Plano community.

“I’d love for Plano residents to learn more about Outcry and see the amazing theatre we are doing locally. This is a great opportunity to see the incredible work that these kids from Plano and North Texas are doing.

“Newsies has a cast of 40, with many characters being played by two different actors at alternating performances. The kids in the show range in age from 7 to 18.

Set in New York City at the turn of the century, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a ragged band of teenaged “newsies,” who dreams only of a better life far from the hardship of the streets. But when publishing titans Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack finds a cause to fight for and rallies newsies from across the city to strike for what’s right. Timely and fresh, the fictionalized adaptation of Newsies addresses age-old themes of social injustice, exploitative labor practices and David-versus-Goliath struggles as the young learn to harness their power against a corrupt establishment.

Tickets are on sale now at: outcrytheatre.com/newsies.