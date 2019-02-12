Food

The Shops at Willow Bend to host Brunch Festival

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on
Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano

Pancakes from Knife Plano at The Shops at Willow Bend. Knife Plano is one of the event participants | Image by Alex Cronin.

Following the opening of several new restaurants in The Shops at Willow Bend, including Knife Plano, Whistlebritches and Terra Mediterranean, the mall will host Plano Brunch Festival this coming April.

The Plano Brunch Festival is presented by O’Neil Wysocki Family Law. Festivities will kick off at 8 a.m. with a Race to Brunch 5K, which is strategically mapped out to take runners throughout the perimeters of The Shops at Willow Bend and end with mimosas and brunch bites at the finish line. Tickets for the Race to Brunch 5K are currently available for $25 and are expected to rise to $30 after March 1.

Eggs Benedict from Knife | Image by Alex Gonzalez

Read more: The Shops at Willow Bend now allows customers to drink & shop

Following the Race to Brunch 5K, the Brunch Festival will kick off at 9 a.m. The Brunch Festival will showcase a variety of brunch cuisine from some of the best restaurants in the city, as well as brunch cocktails. Artisans and boutiques will also be setting up shop, and many of Plano’s top chefs will be doing demonstrations.

Restaurant participants include Ascension Annex, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Terra Mediterranean, California Pizza Kitchen, Knife, Mexican Bar Co., Roy’s, Bread Winners Cafe and Rye Craft Food & Drink.

Brunch festival attendees can also look forward to live music, lawn games, an interactive photo booth and more.

Read more: Love at first bite: The District at Willow Bend

Race to Brunch 5K and Plan Brunch Festival will take place at The Shops at Willow Bend on Saturday, April 27. Tickets for the Race to Brunch 5K and the Plano Brunch Festival are available for purchase here.

The Race to 5K ticket ($25) includes the timed course, a Race to Brunch t-shirt, a medal, a swag bag and a mimosa at the finish line.

The brunch pass ($40) includes snacks from the restaurant participants, a champagne glass or beer cup and three drink tickets to use at any of the brunch bars.

 

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
