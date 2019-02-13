Heights Car Show, DFW’s largest single-day car show, is back

On an unseasonably cold and blustery day last April, nearly 250 classic cars, military vehicles and supercars pulled into a church parking lot off US-75 in Richardson for what has become DFW’s largest single-day car show. While this event normally attracts double that number of vehicles, these collectors usually won’t pull their prized possessions out of the garage if there’s even a single dark cloud in the sky.

There’s something uniquely Texan about a car show that’s grown over the past 12 years from a simple church parking lot show to an event that draws everything from a teenager’s Mustang daily driver to million dollar supercars.

The 12th Annual Heights Car Show, sponsored by Crest Cadillac & Infinity and Hagerty Insurance Company, will be held 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday April 6, 2019 at The Heights in Richardson.

With cars ranging from Ferraris, Jaguars and Porsches to American muscle cars, hot rods and military vehicles, the Heights Car Show is first and foremost an annual charity fundraiser. Over the show’s 11-year history, it has raised more than $59,820 and donated about 8,375 pounds of food to the Network of Community Ministries Food Pantry.

Read more: City of Frisco approves plans for Roughrider Plaza

“What began more than a decade ago as a simple car show has turned into a family-friendly festival,” said show organizer Brian Ratcliff. “A lot of car shows discourage kids from attending, but many of the people here invite kids to get up close to their cars. They love to share their car’s history. This year, Hagerty Insurance will host a Kids Judging Camp to teach kids what to look for in a classic car, and how to judge them on a point system. There’ll be something for everyone from a live classic rock band to a 60-foot downhill Hot Wheel track.

Spectators are free. Show car registration is $20 per car entry or 20 canned food items. Car registration is online at heightscarshow.com or on-site 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday April 6.

The show will award 57 trophies in 24 classes, including Pre-50’s; 50’s; 60’s; 70’s; 80’s; 90’s & Newer; Camaro; Mustang; Open; Corvette 1953 – 1982; Corvette 1984 & Newer; Exotic; Convertible; Pre-70’s Import; 70’s & Newer Import; Muscle Car Pre-80s; Muscle car 80s & newer; Truck Pre-70’s; Truck 70’s & Newer; Military; Mopar; Street Rod; and 4-Wheel Drive plus Best of Show, Sponsor’s Choice; and a Long Distance Award.

Founded in 1956, the Heights Church is located at 201 W. Renner Road at U.S. 75 (Central Expressway) in Richardson. More information at http://www.theheights.org.