Former players and fans invited to the Plano East Baseball Alumni Homecoming Game

Head Coach Jordan Byrd and the Plano East Baseball Booster Club invites all former PESH Baseball players to the Plano East Baseball Alumni Homecoming 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 before the Varsity Home District Opener game with McKinney Boyd High School at Plano East. Each baseball alum in attendance will receive recognition in the pre-game ceremony, a complimentary meal ticket for the concession stand, and a raffle ticket to draw for the opportunity to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Players can pick up a vintage PESH jersey at check-in to wear for the evening, or they’re encouraged to wear their original jersey if they still have it.

“We want to honor PESH baseball alumni and show the current team what Panther Pride really looks like,” said Brad Kerrigan, Plano East Baseball Booster Club president. “If the player hasn’t been to Plano East in a while, they’ll notice some big changes in the baseball facilities. Over the past several years, the Plano East Baseball Booster Club has funded new windscreens for the field and batting cages; surrounding the bleachers and in the new bullpen. Over the past several seasons, the Booster Club helped purchase a new electronic scoreboard and dugout, locker room and bullpen improvements. PESH baseball families are welcome to join us even if their former player can’t make it back. The general public is also always welcome to come support the team.”

Former PESH baseball players are asked to email [email protected] to be added to the list of Plano East Baseball Alumni even if they can’t attend this homecoming game.

“It’s always a pleasure to see Plano East Baseball alumni come back,” said Plano East Baseball Head Coach Jordan Byrd. “Our goal is not only to help our players achieve their full potential on the field, but we also want to help them to become outstanding citizens. When former players come back to show their support, it demonstrates to the current players that the program has lasting value.”

Other upcoming special PESH Baseball nights include the March 19 Service Men & Women Night; March 26 Administrators Night; April 2 Cancer Awareness Night; April 12 Teacher Appreciation Night; April 18 Feeder School Night; and the April 23 Senior Celebration. For more information, go to planoeastbaseball.com.

Rusty Franklin Field is located on the north side of the Plano East Senior High School campus at 3000 Los Rios Boulevard in Plano. The Plano East Baseball program is under the direction of head coach Jordan Byrd, assistant varsity coach Scott Castleman, junior varsity head coach Michael Martinez, and assistant junior varsity coach John Lubow.