Mark your calendars for the first annual Frisco Fair!

Frisco Fresh Market is proud to announce the Grand Opening of the first annual Frisco Fair on March 28th!

Frisco Fair will be an eleven-day family-fun event, from March 28 to April 7, with the best in class rides, foods and family entertainment.

This event is bringing 29 rides right to you in Frisco – including kiddie, family, and thrill rides, all of which are part of the best amusement rides in Texas.

Admission to the fair is free for all, and rides, games and food can be paid for using tickets that will be available for purchase on site.

Stay tuned for all the excitement in the daily amusement ride reveal countdown. Mark your calendars because you won’t want to miss out on this!

For more information, click here.