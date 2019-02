On April 5, relive your childhood at the Heritage Farmstead Museum’s annual Adult Egg Hunt!

This fundraiser is the perfect way to have a great time and support a great cause. 5,000 eggs are hidden in the dark all around the farmstead and each egg has a prize.

Tickets will be available for purchase by members on February 14th, and non-members on March 14th.

