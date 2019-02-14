Events

Plano Garden Club presents flower show March 29 and 30

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

plano garden club

“The Wonders of My Garden,” a flower show, lets Plano Garden Club members create fresh flower designs or display plants they have grown for judging. The public is welcome to view the flower show for free on Friday, March 29 from 2-5 p.m. and Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the City of Plano Environmental Education Center, 4116 W. Plano Parkway, Plano.

Plano Garden Club has been a part of the community for the last 72 years and has more than 100 members. Learning from speakers about the environment, learning floral design or how to successfully grow plants in their own yards—are some of the educational opportunities offered by the club to its members. Some of the ongoing philanthropy provided by club members to the community includes: designing and maintaining native flower and vegetable gardens at Plano Children’s Hospital, designing table-top holiday trees for cancer patients at Children’s Medical Center’s Dallas and Plano locations — creating more than 1,000 so far– and contributing teddy bears and pajamas to the Children’s Advocacy Center in Plano. The club will have its popular tour of area gardens in 2020.

Read more: 6 plants that thrive in North Texas

Meetings are held at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church McGivney Hall at 1105 West 15th Street, Plano (on the northwest corner of Alma and 15th St.) September through May with a social beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the business meeting at 10 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
