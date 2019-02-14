Events

Join New England Patriot Rex Burkhead for the 3rd annual Team Jack Trifecta

Aayushi Pramanik
Posted on

team jack trifecta

Rex Burkhead, Plano alumni, former Nebraska Cornhusker, and current New England Patriot returns to his roots this April to host the 3rd Annual Team Jack Trifecta to help raise much needed funds for child brain cancer research. The Team Jack Trifecta will include a family friendly 5k race, youth football camp, and 3-on-3 adult basketball tournament.

“We are super excited to be hosting the Team Jack Trifecta again this year,” said Burkhead. “My hometown puts on a first-class event and I couldn’t be more proud of the local support.”

The Team Jack Trifecta has raised over $100,000 for the Team Jack Foundation, a Nebraska non-profit organization that raises funds and awareness for pediatric brain cancer research. Not only does Burkhead serve as a board member on the Foundation’s board of directors, but he was instrumental in the Foundation’s inception. Team Jack was formed to raise funds for pediatric brain cancer research. Its namesake is Jack Hoffman, a 13-year-old from Nebraska who has been battling the disease for most of his life. Hoffman and Burkhead formed an unlikely friendship when Burkhead was at Nebraska that has continued to this day.

“I am beyond excited to continue to bring awareness for pediatric brain cancer to my hometown of Plano, TX. This rare disease needs so much more attention, treatment options, and funding for research. That is why I have made it my duty to bring it to the minds of the people in the place I grew up. These kids need your help, and this is an opportunity to make an impact on their lives,” said Burkhead.

Read more: Interview with Rex Burkhead, a Plano Wildcat at the Super Bowl 

The three events will be held Saturday, April 6 at Clark Stadium and PSA2. Online registration is open now. Visit www.TeamJackFoundation.org/2019trifecta to register and for more details on the events.

About the Team Jack Foundation

The Team Jack Foundation’s primary focus is to raise money and awareness for pediatric brain cancer research. Childhood brain cancer affects nearly 4,600 children each year and is the leading cancer cause of death in children. Each year, less than four percent of U.S. federal funding is solely dedicated to childhood cancer research, even less than this is spent on child brain cancer research. The Team Jack Foundation has raised over $5.3 million for pediatric brain cancer research and is funding eight projects. The Team Jack Foundation is working with world renowned researchers, directly, to develop relevant and impactful research initiatives. To learn more visit www.TeamJackFoundation.org.

Aayushi Pramanik
Aayushi Pramanik is a sophomore at Williams College. When not working or studying economics and math, she enjoys dancing, singing, and taking countless photos with her camera.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.7K
Business

The future of Collin Creek
2.5K
Family

Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opening in Grapevine
2.5K
Community

Two Plano Senior alumni to face off in Super Bowl LIII
Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas
2.3K
Food

A comprehensive list of the best burgers in Collin County
Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC) Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC)
1.9K
Shopping

The Shops at Willow Bend now allows customers to drink & shop
1.7K
Events

Celebrate Mardi Gras in downtown Plano!
1.4K
Business

Dr. Pepper eyes Frisco for potential relocation
1.4K
Food

Legacy Hall named second best food hall in the nation
butcher board mckinney frisco sandwiches collin county butcher board mckinney frisco sandwiches collin county
1.3K
Food

Ten essential sandwiches in Collin County
1.2K
Community

Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+ to open in March
1.2K
Business

City of Frisco approves plans for Roughrider Plaza
Legacy Central, Plano, Legacy Central, Plano,
1.0K
Business

Legacy Central brings a new standard in corporate culture to Plano
To Top