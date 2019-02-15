Frisco’s 10th annual Arts in the Square

In collaboration with the Frisco Independent School District, Frisco Square Property Owners Association presents the 10th Annual Arts in the Square, benefitting Frisco Family Services. Frisco Square transforms into an outdoor fine arts and crafts gallery during Arts in the Square, March 30-31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day, with free admission and parking.

Arts in the Square is an annual juried fine arts and crafts festival featuring over 120 of the best local and regional artists selling their handmade creations on March 30-31, 2019. Arts in the Square hosted over 30,000 visitors in previous years which enjoyed shopping for art, listening to live music, strolling on the square while visiting each artist’s booth, making their own art, and eating at one of the many fine restaurants located in Frisco Square. In addition to providing the community with a high-quality cultural event, the festival proceeds benefit local charity partner; Frisco Family Services, which helps members of our community facing hunger, homelessness and other urgent needs.

Empty Bowls” is an international project to fight hunger, the bowls are made and personalized by student artists from the Frisco ISD and will be sold during Arts in the Square, benefitting Frisco Family Services. “Empty Bowls” now supports food related charities around the world and has raised millions of dollars to aid in the fight against hunger.

For more information please visit www.friscosquare.com/AITS.