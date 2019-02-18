Kellie Rasberry joins us to celebrate at Terra Mediterranean

Valentine’s Day may be over, but love is still in the air all month. Last Tuesday, Plano Profile celebrated the release of the February 2019 issue, The Love Issue, at Terra Mediterranean, one of the most recent restaurants to open at The District at Willow Bend. Featured on the cover of The Love Issue are Kidd Kraddick in the Morning’s Kellie Rasberry and her husband, Allen Evans. The couple made an appearance at the party and are featured in an exclusive interview in this month’s issue.

Attendees of the party showed up in their most vibrant pink and red attire. Terra Mediterranean had a mini buffet, available for guests to sample hummus, pita bread, seasonal vegetables with ziziki, feta and olives, vegetarian grape leaves, chicken kabob, kafta kabob and falafel. Guests were also able to take pictures with the celebrity guests.

The festivities took place on Terra Mediterranean’s balcony, which overlooks the water feature and landscaping in The District at Willow Bend. Terra Mediterranean is one of many new restaurants to open in the revamped shopping center, along with Mexican Bar Co., Whistlebritches, Knife and Ascension Annex.

At the end of the night, Kellie and Allen made a fabulous exit, sharing a kiss as the elevators closed.

The Shops at Willow Bend has been the subject of many headlines as of recent, mostly with their news of allowing guests to drink beers, wines and spirits purchased from their new Ascension Annex stall. In April, The Shops at Willow Bend will host Plano’s first ever Brunch Festival, where Terra Mediterranean will be serving up drink samples and brunch bites. Tickets for the Brunch Festival are available for purchase here.

