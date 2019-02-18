Events

Kellie Rasberry joins us to celebrate at Terra Mediterranean

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Kellie Raspberry and Allen Evans made a special guest appearance at Terra Mediterranean for Plano Profile’s February 2019 cover party | Photo by Stephanie Tann

Valentine’s Day may be over, but love is still in the air all month. Last Tuesday, Plano Profile celebrated the release of the February 2019 issue, The Love Issue, at Terra Mediterranean, one of the most recent restaurants to open at The District at Willow Bend. Featured on the cover of The Love Issue are Kidd Kraddick in the Morning’s Kellie Rasberry and her husband, Allen Evans. The couple made an appearance at the party and are featured in an exclusive interview in this month’s issue.

Read more: Kellie Rasberry on love, success and dry shampoo

Attendees of the party showed up in their most vibrant pink and red attire. Terra Mediterranean had a mini buffet, available for guests to sample hummus, pita bread, seasonal vegetables with ziziki, feta and olives, vegetarian grape leaves, chicken kabob, kafta kabob and falafel. Guests were also able to take pictures with the celebrity guests.

The festivities took place on Terra Mediterranean’s balcony, which overlooks the water feature and landscaping in The District at Willow Bend. Terra Mediterranean is one of many new restaurants to open in the revamped shopping center, along with Mexican Bar Co., Whistlebritches, Knife and Ascension Annex.

Read more: The Shops at Willow Bend to host Brunch Festival

At the end of the night, Kellie and Allen made a fabulous exit, sharing a kiss as the elevators closed.

The Shops at Willow Bend has been the subject of many headlines as of recent, mostly with their news of allowing guests to drink beers, wines and spirits purchased from their new Ascension Annex stall. In April, The Shops at Willow Bend will host Plano’s first ever Brunch Festival, where Terra Mediterranean will be serving up drink samples and brunch bites. Tickets for the Brunch Festival are available for purchase here.

Gallery images by Stephanie Tann and Mollie Mayfield.

 

 

 

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.8K
Business

The future of Collin Creek
2.7K
Family

Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opening in Grapevine
2.5K
Community

Two Plano Senior alumni to face off in Super Bowl LIII
Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas
2.3K
Food

A comprehensive list of the best burgers in Collin County
Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC) Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC)
1.9K
Shopping

The Shops at Willow Bend now allows customers to drink & shop
1.7K
Events

Celebrate Mardi Gras in downtown Plano!
butcher board mckinney frisco sandwiches collin county butcher board mckinney frisco sandwiches collin county
1.7K
Food

Ten essential sandwiches in Collin County
1.5K
Business

Dr. Pepper eyes Frisco for potential relocation
1.4K
Food

Legacy Hall named second best food hall in the nation
1.2K
Community

Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+ to open in March
1.2K
Business

City of Frisco approves plans for Roughrider Plaza
Legacy Central, Plano, Legacy Central, Plano,
1.1K
Business

Legacy Central brings a new standard in corporate culture to Plano
To Top