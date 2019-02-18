Forbes ranks Texas Health in top 500 for diversity

Texas Health Resources was ranked No. 140 on Forbes’ 2019 list of the Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes announced today.

“We at Texas Health recognize the importance of a work environment where each of us feels valued and respected for all the ways we are different,” said Barclay Berdan, chief executive officer of Texas Health Resources. “More than 40 percent of our workforce identifies themselves as part of a diverse ethnic population.”

Diversity is reflected all across the system. For example, at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital HEB, on the medical-surgical floor alone, nurses and techs hail from 10 different countries.

Read more: New mental health clinic opens in Walmart in Carrollton

The top 500 of America’s Best Employers for Diversity were chosen from a survey of a representative sample of 50,000 employees working for companies that employ at last 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

For most of a company’s score, respondents were asked opened-ended questions on statements about age, gender, equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ and general diversity of their employer. The rankings were compiled using four criteria: direct recommendations, indirect recommendations, diversity among top executives/board members and diversity KPIs.

“We are especially proud of the Forbes ranking because the responses came from our own employees,” said Michelle Kirby, executive vice president and chief people officer at Texas Health Resources.

To see the full list of American’s Best Employers for Diversity, click here.