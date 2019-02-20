Google to open second data center in North Texas. Could it be in Plano?

Plans are underway for Google to open a second data center in North Texas, following the announcement of the first being in Midlothian. While Google has not specified where exactly the second data center will open, it is not unlikely that they could set up shop in Plano or, at least, within Collin County.

Over the past few years, Plano has grown into a large business district, with Toyota opening its new North American headquarters in the Legacy Business District, as well as the recent openings of Samsung and Peloton regional offices in Legacy Central.

“This growth will allow us to invest in the communities where we operate, while we improve the products and services that help billions of people and businesses globally,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a blog post. “Our new data center investments, in particular, will enhance our ability to provide the fastest and most reliable services for all our users and customers.”

Read more: Legacy Central brings a new standard in corporate culture to Plano

Plano is already home to headquarters of several household names, including Frito Lay, PepsiCo, JCPenney and Keurig Dr. Pepper, the latter of which is reportedly slated to relocate to Frisco, near The Star. With all of these household names in Collin County, Google would fit right in.

Last year, Google spent $9 billion on expansions across the United States. This year, Google plans to invest over $13 billion in technology upgrades, and bring offices and data centers to other states, including Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia.

“These new investments will give us the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees,” Pichai said, “and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia.”

Read more: Forbes ranks Texas Health in top 500 for diversity

As of now, there is no projected completion date for neither the Midlothian data center nor the second North Texas data center.