Business

Google to open second data center in North Texas. Could it be in Plano?

Alex Gonzalez
Posted on

Google has plans to open two data centers in North Texas. One in Midlothian and another in a to-be-announced location | Image source: Shutterstock

Plans are underway for Google to open a second data center in North Texas, following the announcement of the first being in Midlothian. While Google has not specified where exactly the second data center will open, it is not unlikely that they could set up shop in Plano or, at least, within Collin County.

Over the past few years, Plano has grown into a large business district, with Toyota opening its new North American headquarters in the Legacy Business District, as well as the recent openings of Samsung and Peloton regional offices in Legacy Central.

“This growth will allow us to invest in the communities where we operate, while we improve the products and services that help billions of people and businesses globally,” said Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a blog post. “Our new data center investments, in particular, will enhance our ability to provide the fastest and most reliable services for all our users and customers.”

Read more: Legacy Central brings a new standard in corporate culture to Plano

Plano is already home to headquarters of several household names, including Frito Lay, PepsiCo, JCPenney and Keurig Dr. Pepper, the latter of which is reportedly slated to relocate to Frisco, near The Star. With all of these household names in Collin County, Google would fit right in.

Last year, Google spent $9 billion on expansions across the United States. This year, Google plans to invest over $13 billion in technology upgrades, and bring offices and data centers to other states, including Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia.

“These new investments will give us the capacity to hire tens of thousands of employees,” Pichai said, “and enable the creation of more than 10,000 new construction jobs in Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia.”

Read more: Forbes ranks Texas Health in top 500 for diversity

As of now, there is no projected completion date for neither the Midlothian data center nor the second North Texas data center.

Alex Gonzalez
Alex Gonzalez is a writer at Plano Profile. He is a lover of food, music, sports, art, and world cultures. Alex was born and raised in Plano and graduated from University of North Texas in 2017. When he is not writing, Alex enjoys hiking, attempting to cook, going out to happy hours, and playing board games with friends.
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Popular

3.9K
Business

The future of Collin Creek
2.7K
Family

Peppa Pig World of Play DFW opening in Grapevine
2.5K
Community

Two Plano Senior alumni to face off in Super Bowl LIII
Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas Sugar-burger-rodeo-goat cheese burger diner burger near me plano profile dirty dozen dallas
2.4K
Food

A comprehensive list of the best burgers in Collin County
Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC) Mexican Bar Company - Cocina (MBC)
2.0K
Shopping

The Shops at Willow Bend now allows customers to drink & shop
1.7K
Events

Celebrate Mardi Gras in downtown Plano!
butcher board mckinney frisco sandwiches collin county butcher board mckinney frisco sandwiches collin county
1.7K
Food

Ten essential sandwiches in Collin County
1.5K
Business

Dr. Pepper eyes Frisco for potential relocation
1.4K
Food

Legacy Hall named second best food hall in the nation
1.3K
Community

Sam Johnson Recreation Center for Adults 50+ to open in March
1.2K
Business

City of Frisco approves plans for Roughrider Plaza
Legacy Central, Plano, Legacy Central, Plano,
1.1K
Business

Legacy Central brings a new standard in corporate culture to Plano
To Top