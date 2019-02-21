Keurig Dr Pepper moving to The Star in Frisco

After months of rumors and speculation, Keurig Dr Pepper has confirmed plans to relocate to The Star in Frisco. The new Frisco location will serve as Keurig Dr Pepper’s second location, with the other in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Dr Pepper has operated in Plano’s Legacy Business District since 1998. The new Frisco headquarters occupy a brand new 350,000 square-foot, build-to-suit, leased facility.

“We are excited to upgrade our Texas co-headquarters location to support the needs of our vibrant business, including enhanced technology capabilities and space to increase collaboration,” said Bob Gamgort, Chairman and CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper. “The new location at The Star in Frisco will provide a state-of the-art work environment and exciting amenities that will energize our employees and enable us to attract top talent in the area.“

Keurig Dr Pepper’s new facility will be within walking distance of The Star’s restaurants and bars, and will overlook the Dallas Cowboys practice facility. It is the first major corporate headquarters to set up shop in The Star.

“Keurig Dr Pepper’s decision to locate here is a huge win for the city and residents of Frisco,” said Ron Patterson, president, Frisco Economic Development Corporation. “This move will drive job growth opportunities, as well as create interest from other corporations across the nation seeking to expand and relocate their operations. As more companies move to Frisco, our residents and business community will continue to benefit.”

Keurig Dr Pepper will work with architectural design firm Corgan for interior design on the project. Corgan’s previous projects include Dallas Farmers Marker, Dallas Police Headquarters and House of Blues.

“We are thrilled to see the business community at The Star continue to grow with the addition of Keurig Dr Pepper,” said Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Owner. “We look forward to welcoming another company with deep Texas roots working alongside us at the World Corporate Headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.”

Keurig Dr. Pepper’s new location is projected for completion by 2021.

