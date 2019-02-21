Legacy Hall: What’s gone, what’s coming

This spring, Haskell & Worth, Shayna’s Place and SusieCakes will open stalls in Legacy Hall. These openings come after the departure of Glazed Donut Works, Monkey King Noodle Co., Chez Dip, Tight Quarters, The Juice Bar, and most recently, Knife, from the three-story food hall. They also follow the opening of the most recent food stall, High Bar Kitchen & Tap, a full-service kitchen accompanying Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. on the third story.

Haskell & Worth

The first of the new food stalls to open will be Haskell & Worth, which will serve house-made Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches. Haskell & Worth is the brainchild of Chef Jordan Swim, who named the shop after the Dallas Crossroads where he launched his first catering company. Sandwich choices will include thinly sliced Ribeye steak or chicken on top of a traditional Amaroso roll and covered with a diner’s choice of onions, peppers, cheese and mushrooms. Toppings include classic Cheese Wiz, Provolone or White American, as well as banana peppers, bell peppers, pickled jalapeños and house Giardiniera. Guests can top off their custom sandwich with Dijon aioli, mayo, Carltons BBQ sauce, ketchup or Frank’s Red Hot. Haskell & Worth will open on February 28.

Shayna’s Place

You can never go wrong with a good soup and a sandwich, and Shayna’s Place will offer its well-renowned sandwiches, including The Vinny’s Kitchen, an East Coast-style “grinder” sandwich topped with prosciutto di Parma, capicola, provolone, hot peppers and Shayna’s dressing. The Vinny’s Kitchen has previously been named “The Best Grinder in Rhode Island” by USA Today. Shayna’s Place will also offer vegetarian and vegan options, including Shayna’s Avocado Toast topped with sprouts. Apart from offering incredible soups, sandwiches and salads, Shayna’s Place is also committed to providing employment opportunities to people with special needs. Shayna’s Place will open its second North Texas location in Legacy Hall this spring.

SusieCakes

The new Legacy Hall location will mark the fourth for SusieCakes in North Texas. SusieCakes offers scratch-made desserts using all-natural ingredients. The Legacy Hall location will offer crowd favorites of SusieCakes customers, including Southern Red Velvet, Six Layer Chocolate and Tropical Coconut frosted layer cakes. SusieCakes will open in Legacy Hall this spring.

