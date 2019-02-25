CityLine to welcome Coolgreens and Oni Ramen this summer

CityLine will welcome Oni Ramen and Coolgreens later this summer, both bringing new and unique flavors to State Street.

“CityLine strives to continually offer new and exciting restaurants that the community will want to try again and again,” said Jessica Robertson, Director of Marketing for CityLine. “Coolgreens will offer CityLine guests new options with whole and fresh ingredients, while Oni Ramen will bring another unique food concept and an additional late-night weekend option.”

Coolgreens serves salads and wraps, quinoa bowls, flatbreads, and sandwiches with whole and fresh produce and clean ingredients. As it’s guided by integrity and good food, Coolgreens strives for transparency, meaning guests can see everything that goes on pertaining to their food up front and before their eyes. With in-house dressings made daily and items curated from chef Vuong Nguyen, Coolgreens strives to accommodate all dietary lifestyles, including Paleo, Keto and Whole 30 in a clean and welcoming environment. Coolgreens will be located on street level of THREE CityLine at 1251 State Street and is scheduled to open in early summer 2019.

With its third DFW location, Oni Ramen serves piping hot ramen to those new to ramen and seasoned sippers. Through its self-serve kiosks, patrons can choose to order from multiple classic and specialty ramens, such as Signature Miso and Oni Reaper. A new signature item is the Tokyo Black, a spicy garlic light chicken broth with double ancho chili lime glazed pork belly and a soft-boiled marinated egg, bamboo shoots, leafy greens, mustard greens, green onions and black garlic oil. Another option is the Texas Mazemen, a twist on East meets Texas Ramen with sweet and tangy BBQ sauce topped with smoked pork belly, soft marinated egg, sweet corn, mustard greens, jalapeños, cilantro and green onions. Oni will also offer a full bar with full service and several new signature handcrafted cocktails. Oni constantly works to come up with new food and drink menu ideas for everyone to enjoy.

Oni Ramen will be open late until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and will be located on street level of FOUR CityLine at 1415 State Street. It is scheduled to open in summer 2019.

For a complete list of CityLine dining options, please visit CityLineDFW.com/Dining.