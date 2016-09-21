Enjoy free admission to the National Videogame Museum on North Texas Giving Day!

We’ve got good news, gamers. To celebrate North Texas Giving Day tomorrow, the National Videogame Museum in Frisco is offering free admission to the public from 5-8 p.m. From Magnavox’ Odyssey to Wii-U, see their timeline of every game console that has ever been released, as well as “Pixel Dreams,” the retro coin-operated arcade. Admire Nintendo’s very first forays into the videogame world with their versions of Pong, Breakout, and Night Driver. Play your favorite throwback and modern games with friends and family. Computers will be set up for guests to make optional donations to the museum via their Giving Day link (below).

All donations will help fund STEM-focused programs for all ages, as well as help to preserve rare games, consoles and other museum artifacts.

When: September 22 | 5-8 p.m.

Where: National Videogame Museum | 8004 Dallas Pkwy., Frisco, TX 75034 | 972.668.8400

More: nvmusa.org

Donate to the museum on Giving Day: northtexasgivingday.org/npo/videogame-history-museum

About the National Videogame Museum

“As gamers, we all demanded it: A place where we can learn about the videogame industry’s rich history, where it’s heading next, and how we can all be a part of it. A place where we can meet and expand our vast community of creative and competitive minds. A place that exudes FUN in a permanent home where on any given day we can play the games of yesterday, today AND tomorrow. It’s HAPPENING in Frisco, Texas!”