City Council Reveals Plano’s Best Neighborhoods

At last night’s Plano City Council meeting, Plano’s BEST neighborhoods were presented with large entryway signs to display their accomplishment.

The BEST Neighborhoods Designation Program was recently developed in order to recognize neighborhoods that have gone above and beyond to create a community that is Beautiful, Engaged, Safe, and Thriving – aka BEST! Through this program, the City of Plano can acknowledge and honor those residents working collaboratively to create the strong neighborhoods that make Plano a desirable place to live, work, and play, according to city officials.

BEST Neighborhoods are recognized at three levels: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Platinum awardees receive special promotion from the City of Plano as well as neighborhood entryway signs to showcase their accomplishment.

Congratulations to all of the 2016 awardees.

Platinum: Country Place Plano, Kings Ridge, Lakeside on Preston, and Whiffletree V, VI, VII



Other neighborhoods mentioned are:

Gold: Deerfield, Highlands of North Plano, Highlands of Russell Park, Windhaven Farm 1

Silver: Forest Creek Estates and Glen Meadows